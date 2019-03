PETERSBURG — The Cockade City Camera Club will hold its next meeting on Thursday, March 28, 7 p.m., at the Petersburg Area Art League, 7 E. Old St.

Anyone interested in photography is invited to attend meetings. This month's speaker will be club member, Juan Giraud, who will speak on his "Trip to Spain."

The club offers free classes: Beginner/Novice, Intermediate and Digital SLR.

For more information about the meeting or the club, contact John A. Rooney Jr. at johnarooneyjr@gmail.com