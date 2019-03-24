CHESTER - Ann Crawley Coker of Chester is running for the Chesterfield County School Board for the Bermuda District. Ann has received the endorsement of current Bermuda School Board member Carrie Coyner.

Ann has spent much of her life in Chester, served as the Enon Elementary PTO President and Vice President, is an active member at her church and has spent the last 13 years in management at a local company. She and her husband Jason have 4 children who all attend Chesterfield County schools. Next year, she will have the unique perspective of having a child at each level of school; high school, middle school and elementary school.

Ann’s campaign will focus on school safety, fiscal responsibility and control and creating opportunity for all types of students.

Coker issued the following statement: "First, I would like to thank Carrie Coyner for her selfless dedication over these past 8 years to the Bermuda District and Chesterfield County. Carrie has served with passion and integrity. The Commonwealth will be blessed to have her continue her service in the 62nd District for the VA House of Delegates.

“I’m running for school board to give every Chesterfield County child an opportunity for a better future, to represent and be a voice for the Bermuda District residents and to make a difference in the lives of our children, teachers and community. We must provide a healthy, safe school environment for all our students to succeed. We must help our students be college and career ready. I am committed to providing a better education for all Chesterfield students.”

To learn more about Ann’s campaign for school board, visit www.coker4schoolboard.com.