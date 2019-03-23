TONYA M. BISHOP

Ms. Tonya M. Bishop departed this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Lake Charles, LA.

LARRY E. CHAMBLISS

Deacon Larry Edward Chambliss, better known as "Red," age 60, of 2554 Pinehurst Drive, Petersburg, VA, was received into the arms of his heavenly father on Monday morning, March 18, 2019.

A native of Sussex County, Deacon Chambliss, son of the late Clifton and Lillian Chambliss, was born January 13, 1959, in Stony Creek, VA. Larry received his formal education in the Sussex County School System, graduating in 1977 from Sussex Central High School, and continued his education at Virginia State University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Upon graduating college, he began working at Bank of America where he worked for the last 33 years before his health declined.

Deacon Chambliss was a faithful servant of God, accepting Christ at a young age, he attended Calvary Baptist Church in Yale, VA, and later joined Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA, where he has been a member over 30 years and served as a Deacon, Senior Male Usher, Young Adult Choir, Shares Ministry, Audio Video Ministry, and Chairman of the Finance ministry.

To know Larry, is to know that he loved the Lord, and his family, always willing to help whenever and wherever needed. He loved to travel, watch westerns, and listen to quartet gospel music.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Rebecca Ifill; sister, Denise Annette Bailey; mother-in-law, Virginia Henderson; and father-in-law, Carl Henderson.

Deacon Chambliss is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Laura L. Chambliss; one daughter, Danielle Chambliss of Petersburg, VA; six brothers, Thomas Chambliss Jr. (Gladys) of Stony Creek, VA, Todd Ifill, James Chambliss, both of Petersburg, VA, Sheldon Chambliss (Mary), Darryl Ifill (Shawneequa), Leonard Ifill, all of Brooklyn, N.Y.; one sister, Shoranda Ifill of Atlanta, GA; two sisters-in-law, Marion Henderson of Jacksonville, NC, and Meadowlark Sally of Richmond, VA; one brother-in-law, Eric L. Henderson of Atlanta, GA; one uncle, Lewis Chambliss of Richmond, VA; goddaughter, Amber Jarmon of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends of the family include: Deacon Edward and Brenda Jones, Deacon Waverly Brown Jr. and Charlene Brown, Joseph Edwards, Martin Edwards; neighbors, Rosa and Waverly Lewis, Carrie Stewart and Peggy White; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to all the wonderful staff of Crater Community Hospice, Virginia Cancer Institute, Virginia Urology, Bon Secours Radiation Oncology and Hopewell Medical Center.

Funeral services for Deacon Larry Chambliss will be 12 noon, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA; Pastor, Rev. Dr. Wesley McLaughlin, officiating. Public viewing will be Friday, March 29, 2019, from 10-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

A gathering celebrating the life of Deacon Larry Chambliss will also be held Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5:30-8 p.m. at CR Tarrance Family Life Center located on the campus of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

Additionally, the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to the hour of the service at the church.

PAMALA L. CLARK

Pamala Lane Clark, 66, of Hopewell, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Lillie Lyman. Pamala is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, David O. Clark; son, Kenneth Clark and his wife, Heather; granddaughter, Rebecca Clark; sister, Kay Clark; nephew, Travis Clark.

VIOLA D.H. COLBERT

Ms. Viola Denise Harrison Colbert,73, of Petersburg, departed this life on March 19, 2019. She was born June 24, 1945, in Prince George County to the late Louis Harrison, Sr. and Ulabell Roach Harrison.

Viola attended J.E.J. Moore High School in Prince George County. She completed 24 years of honorable service employed at Fort Lee, VA, and at Defense General Supply Center (Bellwood).

She was baptized at an early age at Union Branch Baptist Church in Prince George, VA, which was her home church even to this day. After retirement her house was frequently visited by her siblings, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Vi was normally seen sitting on her porch, hosting her guests at the "hangout spot."

Viola was preceded in death by her daughter, Thomasina Colbert; three sisters, Evelyn Raines, Lucy Hobson, and Rose Gray; and one brother, Edward Harrison.

Remaining to cherish memories of Viola are: one daughter, Tracey Saunders of Baltimore, MD; one son, Donell Harrison of Petersburg; four grandchildren, Alonzo "AJ" Saunders Jr., Shaheim Jones, Brittney Saunders, and Chayla Harrison; one sister, Shirley Givens (Ray) of Prince George; two brothers, William Harrison (Paulette) of Southampton County, and Louis Harrison, Jr., (Natalie) of Easton, PA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends among them, long-time friends, Helen Pulley of Petersburg, Mary Mitchell of Hopewell, Inez Thompson of Petersburg, Nancy Dovel of Hopewell, Shirley Burwell of Petersburg, Minnie Jones of Prince George, and Juanita Clark of Petersburg.

Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Union Branch Baptist Church, 3356 Union Branch Road, South Prince George, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment will be held at the Union Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the funeral establishment.

VIVIAN A. COSTELLO

Vivian Anne Costello, 94, of Richmond, died March 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Maurice A Costello, Jr; parents, William & Vivian Whitlock; siblings, Billy, Alice and twin sister Jane; and son, Rhett. She is survived by her children, Claudia Stanley (Thomas), Deborah Costello (Charles Day), Teesie Howell (Chris), Matt Costello (Nancy), Sean Costello (Tamara), Maura Smith (Brian), Colleen Collins (Shawn) and Seamus Costello. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Anne was born in Farmville, VA, in 1924, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson HS class of 1943. She was a well-known local actress and co-owner of America Hurrah Antiques with her beloved husband. She loved her Catholic faith, the Saints, family, America, antiques, Hollywood, coffee and all things Southern. Special thanks to the staff at The Circle Center.

The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Sunday with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday with Vespers being prayed at 6 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Funeral Mass will be offered 12 noon Tuesday, March 26, at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Internment immediately following Mass at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St., Richmond, VA 23221.

JOSEPHINE HILL

Mrs. Josephine Hill of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Colonial Heights Healthcare Center, Colonial Heights, VA.

EZEKIEL HOLLOWAY

It's with heartfelt sorrow we announce the departing of Deacon Ezekiel Holloway of Spring Grove, VA, who entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

ALVIN E. JENKINS

Mr. Alvin E. Jenkins of Hopewell, VA, departed this life on Friday, March 22, 2019, at John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell, VA.

WILLIAM KEY SR.

Funeral services for Mr. William Key Sr., who entered into eternal rest on March 20, 2019, will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Little Zion Baptist Church, Carson, VA; Rev. Dr, D.T. Brandon Sr. officiating.

Burial will be held at Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Public viewing will be from 10-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel.

BRIAN C. MOODY

Brian Carlyle Moody, 52, born September 7, 1966, at Petersburg General Hospital, to Mr. and Mrs. Asa Carlyle Moody Jr., passed away on March 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Asa C. Moody; uncles, Gary P. Fox of Pulaski, Robert E. Moody (Terry) of Chesterfield; aunt, Anne M. Jones of Bracey; maternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Charles G. Fox Jr. of Pulaski; and his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Asa C. Moody of Petersburg. He is survived by his mother, Charlyne Fox Moody; uncle, Freddie Fox of Roanoke; aunt, Sue B. Hollis of Mississippi; and many cousins and extended family.

Brian graduated from Colonial Heights High School and went on to graduate from William & Mary with a degree in business in 1988. He lived and worked in several areas, but his heart was always in Virginia Beach. He was a talented musician throughout his life, earning many recognitions for his ability to play the guitar.

The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 25, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed or you may make a donation to your favorite charity in Brian's Name.

DARLENE D.H. MORRIS

In the early hours of Thursday, March 21, 2019, God made a special call to our beloved, Ms. Darlene Denise Hatch Morris. Darlene gained her wings at Retreat Doctors Hospital in Richmond, VA. Darlene was born February 24, 1966, in Waverly, VA, to the late Ethel Mae Walker. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Ella Mae Ridley Hatch; aunt, Irene Shaw; and uncles, Samuel, James and Albert Jr.

Darlene was educated in Sussex County Public Schools. She decided early that her dream was to be a hairstylist. She loved to make her clients feel and look beautiful. She also made sure everyone knew how strong her faith in God was.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory: three loving children, Dalesha, Douglas and Vernika of Hopewell, VA; stepfather, Floyd Walker of Surry, VA; mother-in-law, Clarine Morris of Suffolk, VA; two aunts, Evangelist Ella Taylor White, who was very devoted the majority of her life and Christine Hatch of Waverly, VA; one uncle, Lorenzo Hatch of Richmond, VA; one great aunt, Rev. Sarah Gholson of Richmond, VA; three brothers-in-law, Larry, Donald and Thomas Morris, all of Suffolk, VA; two sisters-in-law, Nina and Shawon Morris of Suffolk, VA; four aunts-in-law, Ruby Hatch of Petersburg, Beverly Hatch of Waverly, VA, Dottie Spratley of Wakefield, VA and Audrey Jackson of Petersburg, VA; a cousin, Ophelia Hatch Jackson; an ex-husband, Douglas Morris; a devoted friend and customer, Sheila White; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at the Waverly Cemetery.

VAT'QUAN K. NEAL

Our hearts were saddened on March 17, 2019, when Vat’Quan was called home to be with the Lord. Mr. Vat’Quan K. Neal, 19, of 1501 West Lane, Petersburg, VA, was born on July 24, 1999.

Vat’Quan accepted Christ on May 30, 2011, at New Beginning Ministries of Our Lord Jesus Christ of Apostolic Faith, Inc. He attended Petersburg Public Schools. Vat’Quan had a joyful spirit, he was full of fun, smiles and life. He had a passion for people.

Vat’Quan enjoyed football, drawing, clowning, and creating rap music. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and he was loved by his family and friends.

Vat’Quan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Willie Mae Williams; grandfather, Charles A. Williams; great grandmother, Dorothy L. Fields; great grandfather, Freddie L. Gholson; aunt, Dorothy Lyons; and uncles Lloyd P. Fields and Cornelius Fields.

Vat’Quan leaves to cherish his wonderful memories to his loving mother, Latres Neal (Kadeem); father, Vattell Fields; beautiful sister, Zykiria A. Neal; grandmothers, Deanna Neal and Beverly Fields; grandfathers, Clifford Neal and Johnny Johnson; devoted great grandmother, Liza Gholson; aunts, Deloris Shippy, Sarah Epps, Helen Jones, Carrie Norwood, Bernice Thomas, Rhonda Hargraves (Joseph), Monique Thomas (Danny), Phynise Williams, Brenda Spencer (Mike), Margaret Fields, Charlene Fields, Sharon Smith and Pamela Fields; uncles, Elder Charles Williams (Grace), Clarence Williams (Sharon), William Jones, William Gholson, Sandy Gholson, Christopher Fields (devoted), Cliffton Neal, Joshua Neal, Johnny Taylor and Shawn Gholson; godmother, Krystal King; godfather, Anthony “Hank” Butcher; a host of cousins and friends too numerous to name them all one devoted, Marcus Hayes; Kayla; and extended families the Walker, Dean and the 5th Ward.

Vat’Quan will truly be missed!

Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, Pastor, and Charles Williams, eulogist. The interment will be held at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

SHIRLEY P. PENSON

Shirley Putze Penson, 57, of Colonial Heights, formerly of Richmond, entered eternal rest on March 21, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, April Green-Hess and Alisha Peoples; grandchildren, Aaron, Alexis, Aiden, Ava, Avrie and Dominic; brother, Billy Wilburn; uncle, Gary "Billy" Williams; and a host of cousins. Shirley was a social worker for many years.

Her family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull St. Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Richmond Animal League.

SHANNON D. WILLIAMS

On Wednesday March 20, 2019, the Lord called one of his angels' home, Shannon Dominique Williams, who passed away peacefully at Medical College of Virginia.

Shannon was born on November 19, 1985. She was a graduate of Petersburg High School, class of 2003. She received her Certified Nursing Aide (CNA) and she aspired a career in Nursing to receive her LPN, however due to her health declining, she was unable to fulfill.

Shannon was a member of Kingdom Family Ministries, formerly Wings of Faith Ministries.

Shannon was a loving and dedicated mother to her four sons. Shannon will always be remembered for beautiful smile and adventurous spirit.

Shannon was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Helen and James Williams; paternal grandmother, Queen Skelton; cousin, Dawayne Williams; and cousin, King Williams.

She is survived by four beloved sons, Kumari, Delvon, Jacob, and Marshaun Moore; brother, Jason Williams (Merisha); loving and devoted mother, Janice Williams; biological father, Ronnie Todd; father, Al Antonio Branch; paternal grandparents, Atwater and Sula Todd; uncles, Larry Williams (Mary), Gary Williams (Donna), Barrie Branch (Sarah), Patrick Branch, George Skelton, and Percy Skelton (Pamela), all of Petersburg, Va.; aunts, Lori Kay Williams (Harvey), Janet Smith (John), June Williams (Thomas), Constantine Foreman, Robin Skelton, Cynthia Todd, and Audrey Todd, all of Petersburg, Va.; great aunt, Gloria Jean Bonner (Paul) of Washington, DC, and several other great aunts; nephews, Jason II, Collie and Armand; niece, Milena; a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends; among them a devoted friend, Marvin Moore

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, St., officiating. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, Petersburg, Va. Public Viewing will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803.