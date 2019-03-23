HOPEWELL - On March 24 at 2 p.m., Petersburg National Battlefield’s curator Emmanuel Dabney will lead a program entitled "Sweeping, Soaking and Stirring: The Lives of Laboring Ladies." The hour-long program takes place at the General Grant’s Headquarters Unit of Petersburg National Battlefield. This interactive program explores the site through the lens of the cooks, laundress and housemaid who lived and worked at City Point before the Civil War. Reservations are not required.

About women at City Point

Visitors will hear stories about these women and their relationships their families, the work which the Eppes family at City Point demanded of them and their own Civil War experiences. The program incorporates archaeological artifacts and written evidence and visitors will be inside original, historic buildings where these women worked. The women who worked as the cooks, the laundress and housemaid here prior to the Civil War had been born into slavery. Each had their own families, and the Eppes’ family used these women’s skills to elevate their own status. The Civil War changed these women’s lives during and after the conflict.

If you go

The General Grant’s Headquarters Unit of Petersburg National Battlefield is located at 1001 Pecan Avenue in Hopewell. Visitors can view a 15 minute video and participate in a tour of the 18th century home of the Eppes family. The grounds are open until dark and include numerous exhibits on the lawn surrounding the home and on the James River waterfront. There is no entrance fee. For more information, contact Park Ranger Emmanuel Dabney at 804-732-3571 ext. 305 or at emmanuel_dabney@nps.gov.