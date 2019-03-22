Colonial Heights joins with VSU and Special Olympics to provide fun and fulfillment

ETTRICK — In the worlds of therapy and recreation, Ashley “AJ” Barksdale is a unifier.

Barksdale, coordinator and therapist for the Colonial Heights recreation and parks department, had an idea of how to unify fun with therapy for the area’s special-needs community. So she approached Virginia State University and the Virginia Special Olympics with the idea of working with her to combine them.

The result was a “Unified Sports Event” March 10 at VSU’s Daniel Gym. Participants not only enjoyed a day of play, but they also got their physical therapy in as well through basketball, cornhole, Mega-Jenga and kickball.

“We had already established hosting weekly Therapeutic Recreation classes, and I wanted to see how we could expand our services,” Barksdale recalled. “Both VSU and SO jumped on the idea, and we coordinated a day of sports for our participants. It was created to gain awareness for the need of therapeutic recreation within our special-needs community.”

Barksdale explained her recipe of success for the event.

”I implemented a basic routine that included a staff and participant warm up, team-building games and stretching,” she recalled. “Once we started the rotations, each participant joined in a collaborative session with high school and college students. Parents were encouraged to stay to watch and participate with their loved ones from the sidelines.”

Sean Monahan, James River Region director for Virginia Special Olympics, was effusive in his praise for the event.

“Everyone involved in the Unified Day at Virginia State University seemed to have an excellent time building meaningful inclusive relationship,” Monahan said. “AJ Barksdale from Colonial Heights P&R is an absolute rock-star in our community, and we try to work together on events every chance we get.”

Monahan also saluted VSU for its involvement, adding the university will host a “Big Feet Meet” April 9 involving Petersburg public-school students.

Dr. Brandon Kimble, VSU assistant professor of sports management and recreation, called the Unified Sports Event “transformative.

“It provided VSU students in the College of Education, members of the Sports Management Majors Club and the Department of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation with much-needed exposure to the world of TR. Hopefully, we are able to continue this wonderful event, with the intent to produce more qualified advocates for individuals with disabilities, TR Specialists, Special Education Educators, and Adaptive Physical Educators.”