HOPEWELL — The Hopewell-Prince George Friends of the Library will present their annual spring meeting at Haley's Honey and Meadery featuring a presentation on how mead is made. This event is free and open to community members. This event will take place on Saturday, April 6, at 2 p.m.

Haley's Honey Meadery is located at 235 E. Broadway.

For more information on events and resources at the Appomattox Regional Library System, please visit www.arls.org or call 804-458-6329.