PETERSBURG — Councilman Charlie Cuthbert of the 4th Ward will convene a meeting on March 24 at 2 p.m. to discuss options for calming traffic on Grove Avenue. The meeting will be held at Ammo Brewing, 235 N. Market St., in downtown Petersburg. All persons interested in this topic are encouraged to attend, contribute their ideas and participate in the discussion.

For more information, contact Councilman Cuthbert at 804-733-3100 or ccuthbert@petersburg-va.org.