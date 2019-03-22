CHESTERFIELD — USA Iron and Metal along with Big Time Wrestling will present a night of family entertainment on Saturday, March 30, at Thomas Dale High School.

The public is invited to come meet WWE Hall of Famers’ Scott Hall and Kevin Nash of “The NWO”, Arn Anderson “The Enforcer” of the 4 Horsemen, and “Double J” Jeff Jarrett. Also appearing Marcus “BUFF” Bagwell, The Patriot, and all the BTW stars.

Tickets are now for sale online at btwtickets.com or locally at The Chester YMCA, TDHS front office and at the door.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. to meet all the stars and a 7 p.m. belltime.

This is a fund-raising event to benefit Thomas Dale High School Athletics.