DINWIDDIE — Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is offering a 154th Breakthrough Battle Anniversary Tour which retells the the battle that ended the 292-day siege of Petersburg on Tuesday, April 2, starting at 10 a.m.

Park historians will lead a tour through the Breakthrough Battle of April 2nd,1865. The tour will begin at The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier and continue through the historic Hart Farm which survived the battle and has been restored to its wartime appearance.

This program is included with regular paid Park admission but, tour reservations and advance payment are required. Call (804) 861-2408 for more information and to make your reservation or email Tim Talbott, Director of Education, Interpretation, Visitors Services & Collections at ttalbott@pamplinpark.org.