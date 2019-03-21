PETERSBURG - March is Red Cross Month. To celebrate, Southside Regional Medical Center, SRMC, is proud to sponsor the hospital’s next blood drive with the American Red Cross on March 22 in Classrooms A & B from 12-6 p.m. In 2018, SRMC began quarterly blood drives; since then, SRMC has increased donor turnout and donated blood units at each event.

“SRMC has made a significant impact on the Tri-Cities area community; being able to donate locally helps to better serve the community directly,” says India Wilbourne, MLT, ASCP, CM, Transfusion Services, SRMC.

An estimated 38 percent of Americans are eligible to give blood, but of those, less than 10 percent actually donate each year. According to the Red Cross, about 13,000 blood donations are needed every day for patients.

“Anyone who donates is a lifelong hero. Just knowing that, at some point in your life, you helped save up to three lives. The more you donate, the more lives you are saving,” explains Wilbourne.

Donors of all blood types are encouraged to donate whole blood during this blood drive. Whole blood is the most flexible type of donation. It can be transfused in its original form, or used to help multiple people when separated into its specific components of red cells, plasma and platelets. Donors can give whole blood donations as often as every 56 days.

Eligible donors with types O, B negative or A negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor. According to the Red Cross, Power Red donations are an ideal donation to help trauma patients.

African-American donors are especially encouraged to donate whole blood at this drive, notably with the blood type O negative, because sickle cell patients require multiple transfusions and must be very closely matched to the donor’s blood type, usually from the same racial and ethnic group.

“Without donated blood, a lot of loved ones would not be here with us today. Think of how many accidents happen a day and people survive them just because of a blood transfusion, or how many people you know with cancer whose lives depends on a transfusion to be able to overcome that battle,” says Wilbourne.