KEYSER - Saturday, the weather in Keyser was clear and sunny, but with strong, cold gusty winds. You might say the weather was fit for a Tornado; the softball certainly was. Keyser dominated Preston 10-0 in game one and 13-0 in game two in shortened three-inning games to open their much-anticipated season.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - Saturday, the weather in Keyser was clear and sunny, but with strong, cold gusty winds. You might say the weather was fit for a Tornado; the softball certainly was. Keyser dominated Preston 10-0 in game one and 13-0 in game two in shortened three-inning games to open their much-anticipated season.

The pitching, like the wind gusts, was strong. The hitting, like the bright sun, was hot. That’s a combination that will win you games every time.

“Preston hasn’t been outside, we haven’t been outside, so we were fortunate enough to get some key hits and some pretty good pitching, and the results were we got a couple wins for us to get the season started,” Keyser coach Craig Rotruck said after the games.

“We knew coming out here today with returning all-state player Aubrey Smith on the mound we thought we had a pretty good chance of her getting out there and doing a pretty good job and she did, making pretty quick work of them. We got some pretty good hits and runs there in the first couple innings; I didn’t think it would be that quick, but the kids hit the ball, they made some plays defensively, we had some quality pitching, it was a good, quality team effort,” Rotruck explained.

What Rotruck describes is good hitting, good pitching, and a quality team effort in both games of the opening weekend double-header. In game one, senior hurler Aubrey Smith was literally perfect, pitching three innings of scoreless, no hit/no walk softball. Smith faced nine batters and struck out eight of the nine to lead Keyser to the 10-0 win.

Offensively in game one, the Lady Tornado was led by Claire Delsignore, Carlie Delsignore and Hailey Massie with two hits each. Massie drove in two runs, both Delsignores one each. Courtney Minnick added a double, driving in two runs, while Lucy Jordan and Caitlyn Wolfe singled once. Scoring runs for Keyser was Lucy Jordan and Alexa Shoemaker with two apiece. The following scored one run each: Claire Delsignore, Carlie Delsignore, Caitlyn Wolfe, Lexi Turner, Lauren Annable and Courtney Minnick.

In the second game, freshmen Alexa Shoemaker and Aly Smith combined for a three inning no hitter, with Shoemaker earning the win. In two innings, Shoemaker struck out five and walked two. In one inning, Smith struck out two and walked one.

In game two, Lexi Turner and Alexa Shoemaker led the Tornado with three hits and two runs batted in apiece. Turner had a triple and two singles while Shoemaker had a double and two singles. Carlie Delsignore and Mckenna Myers added two hits each; Delsignore with a triple and a single, Myers with two singles. Additionally, Courtney Minnick added a single. Carlie Delsignore, Alexa Shoemaker, Lexi Turner and McKenna Myers drove in two runs apiece in the 13-0 victory.

Next for Keyser is Bishop Walsh at home on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Coach Rotruck states, “Bishop Walsh is an up and coming program; we’re homing to work on our timing, seeing some live pitching, and fixing some of our mistakes before we move into sectional play. While a coach always sees room for improvement, the mistakes were few and far between on Saturday.





