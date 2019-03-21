FORT LEE - Community members are invited to a Women’s History Month observance at Lee Theater on March 21 at 11:30 a.m.

Retired Lt. Gen. Kathleen M. Gainey, former deputy commander, U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, IL, will be the guest speaker. The 2019 national theme for the observance is "Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence." The hosts of the Lee program are CASCOM and the 23rd Ordnance Brigade. The 392nd Army Band will perform.

Gainey retired in 2013 after completing over 35 years of service. Her active-duty career started in 1978 when she graduated from the ROTC program at Old Dominion University and received a bachelor of science degree in special education.

The Army Sustainment officer’s resume of top assignments includes command of the 5th Heavy Boat Company, Ford Island, HI; 6th Transportation Battalion, Joint Base Langley-Eustis; 7th Corps Support Group, Bamberg, Germany; Defense Distribution Center, New Cumberland, PA; and commanding general, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, headquartered at Scott Air Force Base.

Also scheduled is a poetry reading by privates Rode Alexis and Tori Hart, Golf Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion; and a choir performance by Take 4 Quartet, a group of Fort Lee Soldiers. Pvt. Romeo Hall, Golf Co., 244th QM Bn., is scheduled to sing the "Star Spangled Banner." The event also will include a video, "I Serve Because."

The month-long celebration honors women who have shaped America’s history and its future through public service and government leadership. WHM is an off-shoot of International Working Women’s Day that started in 1911.

The first Women’s History Week was observed in 1978. In February 1980, then President Jimmy Carter issued the first proclamation for a national week-long observance honoring women. The first Women’s History Month took place in 1987.

The Fort Lee observance is open to the public.