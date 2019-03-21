Authorities in Colonial Heights say group members beat, robbed a man on Temple Avenue hours after a similar incident in Petersburg

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Authorities have linked six people arrested earlier this week for a Petersburg robbery to one that happened here shortly thereafter,

Colonial Heights Police Capt. William H. Anspach said the six — four adults and two juveniles — are believed to have beaten and robbed a man around noon Monday at the intersection of Temple and Snead avenues. The victim told police he was approached by two men who first asked him for a cigarette, then hit him in the face with a handgun and stole his wallet.

According to witnesses, the men got into a burgundy late-model car and fled the scene. Anspach said an officer on patrol spotted the vehicle and pulled it over.

Initially, the two juveniles in the car were arrested, even though all six were in the car at the time it was stopped.

"However, with limited information at the time, officers were unable to determine if the other four individuals were involved with this crime," Anspach said. "And as a result, they were released."

It was when police notified other jurisdictions about the arrest that they learned all six were wanted for a similar robbery hours earlier on South Crater Road in Petersburg, Anspach said. In that instance, a man reported being approached and beaten, and the suspects took off in a car that matched the description of the one in which the six were found.

The victim in Colonial Heights was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The two juveniles, whose names were not released because of their ages, are 16 and 17 years old, and are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Center. Anspach said both are from Suffolk,.The 17=year-old is charged with robbery, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery. The 16-year-old has been charged with robbery and conspiracy.

The four adults — Karl K. Stallings Jr., 21, and John R. Elliott-Wiggins, 22, both of Suffolk; Vonteevon Q. Ray, 18, of Petersburg; and Luis O. Portalatin-Valle, 22, of Chesapeake — each are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

All of the adults are held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

In Petersburg, all six are charged with robbery, conspiracy and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the South Crater Road incident.

