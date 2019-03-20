Matoaca graduate Neal Richards takes a 21-match win streak into the national championships, teeters on All-American status

Neal Richards is headed to the NCAA tournament Thursday. But you won’t find him on a bracket, and you may have to search to find him on TV (he will be on ESPNU).

Richards, a Matoaca High School graduate now attending VMI, is in Pittsburgh to compete in the NCAA Division I men’s wrestling tournament. And one of his most ardent fans is certain he can make it to the top.

“It’s the pinnacle of wrestling to be Top 8 in the country,” said Rick Rulo, of Matoaca. “It’s huge, and Neal has a shot at it.”

Richards, a VMI junior, has won 21 matches in a row en route to the NCAAs. Sporting a 28-4 record and carrying the 17th seed, he will square off against Cornell University’s Brandon Womack, the tourney’s No. 16 seed with a record of 20-8. Should he get past Womack, the 174-pounder will face top-seeded Mark Hall of Penn State. Hall is undefeated this season with 26 victories.

Even if he should lose to either opponent, Richards still could get an All-American honor.

“It will mean a lot to the school and the athletic department for me to become an All-American especially since the last VMI recipient was Leslie Apedoe at 285 pounds in 1999,” said Richards, who graduated from Matoaca High School in 2016. “Being an All-American is like a dream of mine. And, just to go out and wrestle at Nationals was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had in the sport of wrestling. I had a chance once my freshman year to attend Nationals and I came up short of my goals, but just to have another chance is truly incredible.”

When asked if anything has changed since Nov. 18 when Richards started his winning streak, he answered, “Actually, nothing has really changed since November 18. But, since the beginning of the year, we have had different coaches. The practices are different in the way that we drill. Before the season, we focused on cardio, and throughout the season, we focused on hard drilling and ‘live matches’.”

Michael Moore, who coached Richards at Matoaca, said he is “so proud” of his former student.

“Neal was my first four-time state champion at Matoaca,” said Moore, who retired from coaching the same year Richards graduated, 2016. “I’m definitely looking forward to him being an All-American. He has the heart and that’s what it takes at that level. He has another year, but right now we’re concerned about this year. So, he has to do what he needs to do now.

“I’m really looking forward to him making it and I think he can,” Moore added. “He’s putting everything in place, and he’s having a really good run going into Nationals. Neal has an excellent support staff. His dad is very supportive…his entire family. And that really makes a difference to have a great support staff.”

“He knows I am proud of him,” said his father, Neal Richards Sr. “I taught him wrestling when he was four, and I told him wrestling is a way for him to get to college and have a successful career. I am also very happy with the coaching staff at VMI.”

VMI head coach Jim Gibson said in order to gain All-American status, a wrestler needs to finish eighth or better in his weight class. There are 33 wrestlers in each class.

Gibson said his advice to his students is simple: Focus on the immediate task at hand.

“It’s important for Neal to focus on one match at a time, and not get caught up in looking too far ahead,” Gibson said.

Kristi K. Higgins may be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.