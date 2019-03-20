Suspect was seen on surveillance going through office drawers at Bruster's Ice Cream store

CHESTER — Police in Chesterfield County said they have caught the man suspected of breaking into a Chester ice-cream store last weekend.

Ronald L. Hunt, 39, of the 13200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, was arrested Wednesday, according to a police news release. He has been charged with burglary, vandalism and larceny, and iis currently being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Surveillance photos from the early morning hours March 16 inside Bruster's Ice Cream showed a man matching Hunt's description walking around the store, located off Iron Bridge Road near its intersection with Lewis Road. Police said the suspect forced his way into the building, then rummaged through some offices and stole a few undisclosed items before leaving. Two of the photos have him sitting at a desk looking through drawers, and a third has him walking near the ice-cream freezers.