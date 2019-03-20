Hopewell town-hall meeting attendees encouraged to discuss ways to improve city strategic plan

HOPEWELL — Instead of a microphone, they got a marker. Instead of saying their piece, they wrote down their thoughts.

The city hosted the first of a series of town-hall meetings Tuesday night to gauge citizens’ input about what needs and does not need to be addressed in the upcoming Hopewell strategic plan. Although it was billed as a City Council town hall, councilors who showed up basically stayed in the shadows, chatting up constituents and helping them vet ideas for consideration.

The only councilor to make public comments was Mayor Jasmine E. Gore, acting as the ceremonial host of the event. She told the approximately 30 citizens who turned out at Carter G. Woodson School that she knew they came expecting to get an open-mic and give an earful like in most town-hall formats.

“But we’re trying to do something innovative,” Gore told the citizens as they took their places at roundtables in the school’s multipurpose room.

Each table had a handful of markers and an easel pad. Those around the table were encouraged to address what they perceived as the positives and negatives of certain city topics such as economic development, beautification and so-called “active living” — outdoor- and athletic-themed events.

City staffers were assigned tables to coordinate the topic discussions. Groups would focus on one issue for several minutes, then switch to another topic. They kept that up for about 90 minutes.

Toward the end of the meeting, each of the lists with the positives and negatives were organized onto a wall in the room. At that point, citizens were given 12 dots and told to place a dot on the 12 issues they felt needed the most attention and city resources.

While the citizens and staffers were busy churning out their lists, Gore said she felt that handling the meeting this way rather than the traditional format was more “grass-roots.” Citizens, she said, would come together and share what they felt was important with each other rather than directing their comments toward council or any other city department.

In the end, City Manager John M. Altman Jr. told the gathering that he and the city department heads would review each of the issues on the sheets and determine how to address them in the upcoming city budget deliberations.

The lists had the expected issues: cleaning up blighted areas, fully funding education standards, and the benefits of attracting businesses downtown. One issue on the list called for the removal of a convenience store at the edge of downtown Hopewell that has become sort of magnet for criminal activity.

One of the surprises on the lists was under “city beautification.” Some people praised the city for the large “H” at the end of the Route 10 bridge, a gateway project of the city and the non-profit Cameron Foundation. That structure often has been the subject of public ridicule on social media.

Listed as a negative for the city was the perceived public behavior of councilors over the past couple of years. One person wrote that if councilors were not being civil with each other, then they should not expect citizens to be civil toward them.

The second and third town halls are set for Thursday night at Hopewell High School and March 28 at the Hopewell Community Center. Both sessions begin at 6 p.m. Those sessions will be similar in nature to Tuesday night's meeting.

Bill Atkinson may be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi.