Photos show man rummaging through desks at Bruster's Ice Cream store

CHESTER — Chesterfield Police have release surveillance photos of a man they say broke into a county ice-cream parlor last weekend.

The photos captured inside Bruster's Ice Cream showed a man walking around the store off Iron Bridge Road sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. March 16. Police said he forced his way into the building, then rummaged through some offices and stole a few undisclosed items before leaving. Two of the photos have him sitting at a desk looking through drawers, and a third has him walking near the ice-cream freezers.

The suspect is a white male between 25-35 years old with a slender build and balding hair.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

Anyone who might recognize the suspect or has more information about the break-in is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Info also may be shared through the P3 Tips app on a mobile device.