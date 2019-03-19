CHESTERFIELD — On Friday, March 29, the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia, in partnership with the Chesterfield Department of Parks and Recreation, is sponsoring a program for home-schooled students aged 6 and older titled "World War I: The War to End all Wars".

This program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and will address impacts to soldiers facing life on the front in World War I. Participants will learn about involvement of American troops, trench warfare, equipment, gear, food they ate, challenges they faced and discover some of the battlefield improvements such as tanks, airplanes and artillery.

The program is being held at the Chesterfield Museum, 6813 Mimms Loop.

The cost: $5 per child ages 6 and older. No fee for adults. Preregistration is required for all programs. To register visit www.chesterfieldhistory.com and use PayPal.

For more information, call Bryan Truzzie at (804) 751-4946 or truzzieb@chesterfield.gov