PRINCE GEORGE — The March meeting for Prince George Triad will be held on Monday, March 25, at 1 p.m. at the county library, located at 6605 Courts Drive. County seniors and any interested persons are welcome and encouraged to attend. Triad is a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and community support agencies working together to keep seniors safe, informed and engaged.

The speaker at this meeting will be Steve Thornton with ClearCaptions. He is a Title IV ADA specialist and will give information on this federally funded program which can be of great benefit to the hearing impaired. Steve will be explaining what it is, how it works and who is eligible to enroll.

In addition to receiving valuable information, attendees also get to meet representatives from the various senior support community agencies and to fellowship with others.