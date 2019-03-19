Passengers relive moments of charter-bus crash that killed 2, injured scores of others in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE — For Monique Berry, the moments up to and including the overturning of the chartered bus she was riding were a blur.

"It happened so fast!" said Berry, one of 56 passengers on the ill-fated bus. She recalled the bus rolling a couple of times before coming to rest on its side.

"After the first and second twirl, I realized what was really happening," Berry said as she stood outside the Prince George Family Wellness Center in Disputanta Tuesday afternoon. "I'm really in this bus right now."

Two of the 56 passengers were killed and scores of others injured when the chartered motorcoach overturned shortly after 5:20 a.m. Tuesday on the Exit 45 ramp off Interstate 95. The bus, which hours earlier had left Orlando and was bound for New York City, rolled off the ramp in the midst of thick morning fog and came to rest in the grassy area adjacent to the exit.

State Police said one of the passengers died at the scene. A second victim died a few hours later at an area hospital.

Another passenger on the bus, Christopher Forrest, said he boarded in North Carolina and dozed off somewhere near the Virginia state line.

"When I woke up, the bus was just flipping," he said. "I didn't really know what was going on."

Forrest said he felt wet, "so I thought we were in a river, but really, we were in the marsh. When I opened my eyes, we were already in the spin cycle."

Local Red Cross volunteers were on scene at the wellness center, which had been designated for the moment as a family reunification center crash victims. Volunteers were offering comfort to the victims and helping them recover from the ordeal, providing them with blankets and cots, and assisting those who lost valuables such as eyeglasses and medications get back what they needed.

Several of the passengers on board were Asian, and translators were dispatched to the center to offer additional assistance.

State Police said charges are pending against the driver, whose name has not been released but is described as a 40-year-old man from Staten Island. N.Y. Authorities said he had just taken over driving duties when the bus last stopped in Rocky Mount, N.C., about 95 miles from the crash site.

Area hospitals report treating a total of 53 of the 57 people on board. Johnston-Willis and Chippenham medical centers treated 14 each, VCU Medical Center treated 12, Southside Regional Medical Center had nine come in for treatment and John Randolph Hospital three. Two others were taken to local emergency-care centers.

Forrest, who was treated at J-W for a bruised thigh, said he kicked open the bus ventilation shaft to get out. "When I looked behind me, everyone was just following me," he said.

Even though there were no online reports of significant problems with any of the Tao Travel buses, Forrest said he had heard from friends that "the drivers tend to do a lot of speeding." He chose it, though, for purely economic reasons.

"I came on that bus line because of the rate they charge," Forrest said. "I remember my mother used to tell me, 'You get what you pay for.'"

Remaining passengers are expected to be sent home by the end of the day. Tao's Travel Inc. sent busses to handle hombound transprtation for those who could not arrange for family to come meet them.

Sean Jones may be reached at 804-722-5172 or sjones@progress-index.com.