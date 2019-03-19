CARPENDALE –Carpendale's new water and sewer rates were unanimously approved at the council's January and February meetings and will take effect April 1.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

It’s been 11 years since the last increase, far exceeding the Public Service Commissions recommended every three to five years.

With the April 1 increase, the water will be $9.77 for 1,000 gallons for a minimum bill of $19.54 for 2,000 gallons.

The sewer bill, which is based on water usage, will be $16.76 for 1,000 gallons for a minimum bill of $33.52 for 2,000 gallons.

“Our water and sewer fund is the lowest it’s ever been. We’ve got to build that up,” said mayor Casey Lambert.

With bonds issued for the construction of the water and sewer projects, the town is paying out $11,000 each month in bond payments.

With the sewer loan to pay off in 2024 and the water in 2027, there are many years of payments still ahead along with maintaining and operating the systems.

Lambert noted that the proposed increases were reviewed by the accountant and are recommended based on the expenses for the systems.

Lambert explained that the current minimum bill of $46.20 will increase $6.86 for a new total of $53.06 which is a 14 percent increase on the average water bill and 16.34 percent increase on the average sewer bill.

“The sewer is higher than the water and a lot of that is because of the Chesapeake Bay fee,” he said.



