PRINCE GEORGE — The County Parks and Recreation will be hosting its first arm wrestling competition on Saturday, March 23, starting at 1 p.m., at the Prince George Wellness Center, 11023 Prince George Drive.

The cost is $20 per participant and medals will be given for first, second, and third place in all divisions. Registration runs through Thursday, March 21, at the County Parks and Recreation office, online at www.princegeorgeva.org/OnlineRegistration or at the Central Wellness Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.