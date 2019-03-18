Although allergic to oysters I attended two oyster shucking events held at two Ruritan facilities 20.4 miles apart from each other on Saturday, March 9. I traveled Hines Road/State Route 625 for the first time. It was a pleasant back-road experience, and one … I’m sure … I will travel again some day.

New to both oyster gatherings I hit the Ole Hickory Hunt Club’s (OHHC) 13th annual Oyster Roast first. It was held at the Burrowsville Ruritan Pavilion in Prince George County.

The pavilion buzzed with excitement; I didn’t know which direction to begin.

Lisa Sanders from Disputanta introduced herself to me. Thanks to another great story lead from my “personal assistant”, Robin Pruett, I will be writing about Lisa’s cheesecake business in the near future. Lisa shared, “This is my fourth year coming to this. It’s a really good event and tickets are really hard to get. There is a good variety of food and it’s amazing.”

Besides raw and fried oysters, the hunt club served venison, rockfish, She Crab Soup, hot dogs and hush puppies. Not being able to partake in any shellfish, I sampled the venison. It was as tender as love and didn’t have a hint of gaminess.

Ole Hickory Hunt Club member and Prince George resident, Donald Bland, has been preparing the venison since the club's first roast. He wittingly informed me that if he shared the recipe with me he’d have to dispose of me; however, I was able to pull the following out of him without any harm: marinate it, inject it with special seasonings, cover it and cook at a low temp for eight hours.

Volunteer Lucky Jones from Prince George told me a whopper of a fishing tale; Jones said, “Ronnie Pugh caught all the rockfish.” However, OHHC member Pugh informed me, “I caught them ‘commercially’; I believe from the Chesapeake Bay.”

Anyone who knows me well is privy to the fact that I eat a ton of food. Before venturing on to the next oyster affair, I stocked up on vittles to enjoy, later. Hunt Club President Herbie Williams was happy to see me not being shy about it.

I remembered to pack a cupcake to go in a solo cup to keep it pretty. My friend, Terry Oakley, who made the decadent morsel will be proud of my cupcake-storing ingenuity!

Williams said, “Proceeds from this event go to the Dylan Brockwell Memorial Scholarship Fund, local volunteer fire departments, the SuperKids Foundation and club activities.”

The second shellfish excursion took place at the Rives Ruritan Club in Petersburg. The 7th annual Oyster Feast was co-hosted by the Rives Ruritan Club and the Carson Volunteer Fire Department.

Terry Oakley, mentioned above, gave me the heads-up about the Oyster Feast and kindly put me in contact with Chief Scott Campbell who was conveniently located at the entrance when I arrived. Campbell welcomed me, and, promptly, introduced me to the Rives Ruritan Club President Ken Tabor.

Both Campbell and Tabor immediately shared with me how their 50/50 split from the event is used.

Campbell said, “The Carson Volunteer Fire Department proceeds go towards community events in Carson such as our free-of-charge community luncheon we host at our station, National Night Out, our Halloween party that usually has an attendance of 300 to 400 kids, Carson Christmas parade, special events around town that request our presence to distribute fire hats, snow cones and popcorn, sponsored families at Christmas and specialty equipment for our department that is ‘a want’ versus ‘a need’.”

Tabor added, “Our Rives Ruritan Club, also, has many community outreaches: Prince George Food Bank, Hospice, Union Branch Baptist Church’s Back to School Bash, Prince George County Parks & Recreation Department, provide two entire meals to families at Thanksgiving and provide meals, clothes and toys to two families at Christmas.”

From Disputanta, Rives Ruritan Club Treasurer Sterling Hunt added, “We, also, provided a family with home appliances, recently, and we delegate $1000 for intermittent demands in the community.”

Hungry, again, I walked around until I found the hush puppies to feast upon. The made-from-dough canines did not appear to be your typical run-of-the-mill pups. Offering an explanation, Carson Volunteer firefighter Chris Miller pointed at his father, Van, who was busy mixing up the next batch and explained, “My dad’s ‘corn cakes’ recipe … not hush puppies … is so secret he won’t even share it with me. He’ll let me watch him, but he won’t let me write anything down.”

Curious, I asked Van about his secret ingredients. Van said, “It is the way I put it in the pan and the way it is mixed. The meal used is a little bit different than what most people use.”

The corn cakes were larger than your typical hush puppy and they were light, fluffy and yummy.

I spotted a sophisticated, heavy-duty, state-of-the-art oyster shucking device, so I ventured over to check it out. Mike Boyce from Petersburg said, “I made this contraption on my own and … boy, it works!”

A rowdy group of oyster shuckers invited me to take their photo. What a fun bunch they turned out to be; Carl Crawford from Dinwiddie, along with Petersburg residents Clint and William Bates, nephew and uncle respectively, were quick to position themselves in their finest hot sauce oyster shucking pose.

The menu included raw and fried oysters, fried flounder (quite delicious), baked beans, coleslaw and corn cakes. And, yes, I took it to go! My meals were ready to roll for the next couple of days after my fun oyster adventure.

