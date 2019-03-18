HOPEWELL — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will sponsor a mental health program titled "In Our Own Voice" Thursday, March 21, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Appomattox Regional Library System's Hopewell branch library, 209 E. Cawson St.

Program presenters will be Darryl Matthews and Kim Tardie.

Those attending the program will gain information on how to learn more about mental health and how to get involved with the mental health community. Attendees will get a first hand account of what it's like to live with mental illness and have the opportunity to ask questions and gain a deeper understanding of mental health.

The program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit info@namicentralvirginia.org or call 804-285-1749.