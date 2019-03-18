HOPEWELL — The John Randolph Foundation Board of Trustees welcomes Robert “Bob” H. Owen III of Chester to the Board along with a new slate of officers.

Owen is a long-time supporter of the Foundation. In 2003, he established a scholarship in memory of his son Bobby Owen, who died tragically in a car accident. To date, the Bobby Owen Memorial Scholarship has awarded a total of $46,000 in scholarships to 22 students pursuing careers as firefighters, police officers or emergency medical providers. Many family and friends have supported the Bobby Owen Memorial Golf Tournament each year.

Professionally, Owen has been with Heritage Chevrolet since 1983 and with the Virginia Automobile Dealer Association since 2014. Active in the community, he is a member of the Disputanta Ruritan Club, Masonic Lodge 15, the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, ACCA Shriners and St. Marks United Methodist Church in Petersburg. Owen is a graduate of Prince George High School and John Tyler Community College. He and his wife Katie reside in Chester.

The Foundation is also pleased to welcome a newly elected slate of officers: Michael L. Williams, president; Elisa S. Carraway, vice president; Judith J. Smith, secretary; Diane H. Parr, treasurer and Linda M. Ault, immediate past president. For more details about the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, please visit www.johnrandolphfoundation.org.

The John Randolph Foundation partners with donors and organizations in the Tri-Cities area to build healthy communities and bright futures. Since 1995 the Foundation has invested over $18 million in the community through grants and endowments, and over $1.7 million in scholarships and awards.