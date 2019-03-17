Council wants to combine streets, rename them for famous African Americans from the city

PETERSBURG – Treska Wilsom-Smith has an idea on how to honor some local heroes by renaming some streets after them.

“Can you imagine, driving 95 South and seeing something that tells you this is the home of Moses Malone, Judge Roger Gregory, etc.? People would pull over, people would stop, if only to buy a sandwich, people would come,” Wilson-Smith said. “We need to start now, preserving homes of these people. Malone’s home is gone. So are several other homes in the current brochure.”

Wilson-Smith, who represents Ward 1 on the Petersburg City Council, wants to combine several streets and name them after famous African Americans from Petersburg. She said she wants to see Johnson Road and High Pearl Street fall under one name, Moses Malone Boulevard, in honor of the late NBA hall-of-famer. She also wants to see Porterville and New streets combined to be called Fauntleroy Lane, in honor of the late Hermanze E. Fauntleroy Jr., a former Petersburg mayor and the first black person to become mayor of a Virginia city.

Two other streets she would like to see renamed are North Carolina Avenue after federal Judge Roger Gregory, and Harding Street after former NFL star Ricky Hunley.

Wilson-Smith first made the motion to rename Johnson Road/High Pearl Street and North Carolina Avenue at a Feb. 5 council meeting. But she tabled that motion until the next meeting, when she added Porterville/New streets and Harding Street.

Wilson-Smith says these changes will be positive for future generations.

“Our current brochure…guides readers to the home of Undine Smith Moore, a famous composer, but the home is no longer there,” she said. “It guides you to the home of Susie Bragg on Harrison St., but it is no longer there. The brochure was not kept up with the times. It does not display a true history,” Wilson-Smith said.

Johnson Road and High Pearl Street are separated by a bridge. Wilson-Smith says that renaming the road would go a long way towards furthering race relations.

“That bridge was the division between the African-American community and the Caucasian community,” Wilson-Smith said. “In a time where we are trying to implement race relations, in a time where we need some healing, it is my motion that we change the name of that street from two separate streets to one entire street.”

One city resident said he does not see eye-to-eye with the Wilson-Smith’s mission.

“Her argument as it relates to the fact that renaming these roads would promote racial equality and healing in the community, I don’t find that argument to be valid,” Johnson Road resident Warren Storrs said. “I don’t know how she expects a road name to do anything to make the races equal or promote healing among the races.”

Formerly a resident of the District of Columbia, Storrs said roads named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman were often some of the worst neighborhoods.

“Most of those named streets are through places that are not necessarily the best neighborhoods,” Storrs said. “They’re typically low social-economic neighborhoods, and the houses in those neighborhoods typically do not appreciate as fast as houses in other neighborhoods.”

Wilson-Smith’s original motion to hold public hearings for the name changes passed council, but Councilor Darrin Hill moved to delay the hearings, as he thought citizens were not given enough notice to know that the council was deliberating changes.

The 4-2 vote tabled the public hearings for another 45 days from the March 5 meeting. Council said they will take the necessary steps to notify residents on those addresses through the mail of a public hearing to rename their streets.

In the meantime, the city's public works department is researching costs involved in labor and materials to change all necessary street signs.

Wilson-Smith said she believes citizen feedback to be an important part of the process, adding, “It will be important that it is understood that it is not just a name change, but a name change for a reason.”

Sean Jones can be reached at 804-722-5172 or sjones@progress-index.com