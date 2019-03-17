Contest is open to students in grades 8-12

PETERSBURG — The Petersburg (VA) Chapter, The Links, Inc., in partnership with the Petersburg Public Library, sponsored its fourth annual African American Essay Contest for students in grades 8-12.

Each year, a national theme is selected and serves as a guide in creating an original piece of writing. This year’s theme was “The Black Migration.”

Essay contest winners were announced at the "Fourth Annual African American History Essay Presentation and Awards Program" held Feb. 21, 6 p.m., at the Petersburg Public Library, 201 W. Washington St. The first place winner was Rashad Seaborne, a student of the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School.

Seaborne's award-winning essay traced the migration of blacks from the South to the North in search of a better life, and often ultimately returning to the South ... one of the largest migrations in history. He highlighted Fannie Hutchinson, one of 16 children working as a sharecropper near Petersburg. She migrated to Pennsylvania in the 1940’s and opened a grocery store/luncheonette, which she continued to operate until she passed in 1990. Rashad reflected on what his ancestors might have been thinking and feeling during that time. Quoting an excerpt from Langston Hughes, he delivered his/our ancestors’ sentiment: “Let America be America again …”

Second place winner was Briyona Ward, a student of Matoaca High School; and third place winner was Gabby Sherod, a student of Lynnhaven Academy.

Rose Bland Muse, president of the Petersburg (VA) Chapter, The Links, Inc., presented each student with a certificate and other inspirational writing gifts, in a continued effort to promote and inspire life-long writers and readers. A representative for Wayne Crocker, director of the Petersburg Public Library, offered a warm welcome to the audience and congratulations to the essay contestants.

Bianca Olivia Batts performed two cello selections during the program. Batts is a senior at Thomas Dale High School and is the Petersburg Links’ Classics Through the Ages protégé. Through the chapter’s Arts Facet, a local performing arts student is identified, mentored and receives fee-subsidized music instruction. The student performs at the chapter’s social and ceremonial events.