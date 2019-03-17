Petersburg chalks up two wins in its first three games

PETERSBURG – The Petersburg Cavaliers (2-1) bested the Carolina Chosen Lions (2-1) from Rocky Mount, N.C. 116-113 on Saturday night at Petersburg high School.

“We just love to see each other be successful,” said Point Guard Robert Pinkston. “we have the motto that everybody eats. We’ll give the ball to one guy and then give it to the next guy just to keep that energy around each other. If one man’s eating then we’re all going to stand up and celebrate.”

Points came from all around the court for the Cavs, with seven players scoring at least eight or more points. Pinkston had a team high 21 points.

The home team also held their opponent to just 113 points, after the Chosen Lions scored 151 in a win the week before.

“We were getting our spots,” said Cavs head coach Kyle Dixon. “We wanted to force them to our stronger defenders, we wanted to put them towards our long arms.”

The visiting Lions got the better of the opening exchanges with a 16-12 lead with 4 minutes left in the first quarter.

Pinkston started the charge toward taking a lead. He bounced off the first defender, found an open alley and shaved the ball off the glass into the rim from a tight angle.

The Cavs then took charge in the second quarter. Pinkston drained a long three pointer to take the lead at 31-30. He drained a three -pointer on the next possession and Center Tavon Mealy followed next with a layup after grabbing a rebound under the glass for 40-36.

“That’s my game. I like to be physical,” said Mealy who scored 15 points inside the paint. “It starts with the referees, if the referees let me hit people around a little bit then that just plays to my upper hand. That’s my strength, hitting people, getting rebounds and I love to do it. If I can’t do that then I ain’t going to enjoy it.”

The Cavaliers worked into halftime with a 59-48 lead.

They opened the second half with a couple mid-range jumpers before until Forwards Willis Donovan and Larry Savage both dropped threes to get to a 73-60 lead.

“We had to get into a rhythm, get everybody involved,” Pinkston said after the game. “Our team is full of weapons. When one guy is hot, we have the next guy ready to step up. Our offense can flow in any position.”

The Lions came back just minutes later, going on an eight point run to retake the lead just before the end of the third quarter.

Coach Dixon said that the team deviated from its hard work it put in the entire game to let those points slip in the games latter stages.

“We are not good enough to be taking time off. We have enough people on our team that we can play a full 48 minutes. We have the DNA of what it takes to win.”

That DNA worked for it in the fourth quarter.

Pinkston opened the scoring by slicing up the middle and hitting a layup and setting the tone.

At 86-86 the Cavs had an offensive inbound pass with just one second on the clock. Pinkston took the pass and spun around to land a shot perfectly through the hoop.

The home team went on an 18-point tear, hitting 108-90, forcing the Lions into high court mistakes, finding turnovers and converting them into points.

The Lions used their shooting ability to try and salvage the game, but ultimately came up short, 6 points down with three seconds left.

Just three games in the Cavaliers are already having a better season than last year with two wins.

“Right now, there should be 16 people excited and happy that we won because these games are not easy to win,” Dixon said after the game. “Every game is tough. So, the fact that we won the game shows our driving mentality.”

