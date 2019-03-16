Petersburg Police seize narcotics, guns, ammo, cars and $17,000 during searches

PETERSBURG — Police say a series of warrants issued last week throughout the city resulted in almost two dozen arrests and the confiscation of guns, drugs, cars and about $17,000 in cash.

Police Captain Emanuel Chambliss said eight warrants were executed during the week, but he did not identify the locations. The exact amount of drugs also was not released.

Chambliss said the raids were due to a community partnership Petersburg Police has formed with city residents, and he assured them that the efforts will continue.

"We are committed to removing any illegal narcotics and illegal firearms from the streets of our community," he said in a statement.

All totalled, police seized five handguns, a rifle and three vehicles, as well as "a host of drugs, ammunition [and] narcotics," and the cash

Petersburg Police are asking anyone who has information on any more illegal narcotics and/or weapons to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. Info also may be shared through the P3 Tips app on any mobile device.