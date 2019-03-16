Editor’s note: We are unable to accept church announcements regarding regular services. Please include street address/location of the event with submissions. Church news items can be sent to churchnews@progress-index.com.

Big Bethel Baptist

MCKENNEY - Big Bethel Baptist Church, 11010 Bolling Road, will be celebrating Women’s Day 2019 on March 24 at 3 p.m. The theme is “100 Women in Red, Pressing.” Mrs. Tricia Newsome will be the guest speaker. All women are asked to wear red. Everyone is invited, men and women. For additional information, call 804-478-4518.

Christ and Grace Episcopal

PETERSBURG - Christ and Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 S. Sycamore St., will hold a service of Celtic Evensong and communion on March 17 at 5:15 p.m. This will be a candlelight service providing a peaceful and sacred space for experiencing the presence of God is our gift to the community. A reception will follow. Casual dress is encouraged. Featured musician is soprano Laraine Smith with Louise Daniel. For more information, call 804-733-7202. All are welcome.

City of Faith

PETERSBURG - City of Faith, 20 East Tabb St. Suite 202, gives out free food every Sunday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. For more information, call 804-404-9775. Please bring an ID with you.

Colonial Heights Presbyterian

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 211 Lynchburg Ave., will host guest minister Dr. Fred Holbrook from the Presbytery of the James on March 17 11 a.m. Worship and Bell Dedication. The church’s Ringers will debut the church's new set of handbells, a gift from the former Greenwood Presbyterian Church.

Congregation Brith Achim

PETERSBURG - Congregation Brith Achim, 314 W South Blvd., will celebrate Purim (Story of Esther) with a dinner, costume party, and Megillah reading on March 20 at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, call 804-732-3968.

Downtown Churches United

PETERSBURG - The monthly meeting of Downtown Churches United will be held at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., on March 20 at noon. All member churches are requested to have a representative attend the meeting. We are committed to easing hunger and financial stress for our less fortunate citizens of the community. DCU also welcomes new participation.

First Baptist McKenney

MCKENNEY - First Baptist Church, 20318 Depot Road, will hold a revival March 25 to 27 at 7:30 p.m. Guest preachers include Min. CaShawn Parker from the First Baptist Church in Barratt on March 25 (youth night), Pastor Latoya Cain from Bethel Community Fellowship in Emporia on March 26 (women’s night), and Pastor Lewis Collins from the Garden of Gethsemane Ministries in Richmond on March 27 (men’s night). All are invited to attend.

Greater Hickory Hill Baptist

YALE - Greater Hickory Hill Baptist Church, 19285 Hickory Hill Road, will celebrate their 20th Annual Women’s Ministry Conference March 16-17. On March 16 the service is at 10 a.m. with guest speakers Minister Toronta Banks of Suffolk and Minister Dr. Michelle Caple Taylor of Richmond. On March 17 at 11:30 the guest speakers will be Minister Dr. Ethel Poarch, associate minister of Galilee Baptist Church and Sister Linda B. Goode of Hunting Quarter Baptist Church in Stony Creek. The Hunting Quarter Baptist Church Choir will render the music. The theme is "Working it with the Faith Mode/Faith Mode with Work." Color attire is red.

Harrison Grove Baptist

PRINCE GEORGE - Harrison Grove Baptist Church, 10415 Merchants Hope Road, will celebrate the 9th anniversary of Pastor Calvin E. Lewis Sr. and First Lady Carolyn Lewis on March 17 at 2 p.m. Rev. Charles Davis and Little Mount Baptist Church will be the special guests in charge of the service. Dinner will be served immediately after the service. The public is invited to attend.

Harvest International Full Gospel Center

PETERSBURG - Harvest International Full Gospel Center, 1017 W. Washington St., will have Senior Bingo on March 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Transportation and refreshments are provided and prizes will be given. The public is invited. If interested in attending, call the church at 804-861-2850 and leave a message with daycare staff. The church will also have a gospel musical on March 31 at 2 p.m. Various groups will be attending.

Little Bethel Baptist

STONY CREEK - Little Bethel Baptist Church, 23503 Flatfoot Road, will have a Leadership Workshop on March 30 beginning at 9 a.m. The theme will be “Leaders Pulling Together, Working Together to Do God’s Will.” Rev. Dr. Norwood Carson will facilitate. To RSVP, email lbbc23503@gmail.com or call 434-246-6921. Also, the church’s Ushers’ Ministries will celebrate their anniversary on April 7 at 3 p.m. Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons Jr. of Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg will be the guest speaker.

Little Mount Baptist

DISPUTANTA - Little Mount Baptist Church, 8012 Jerusalem Plank Road, will have their Annual Spring Revival March 19-21. Prayer and Praise starts at 7:30 p.m. with worship at 8 p.m. On march 19 and 20, the guest minister will be Rev. Herbert Holly II, pastor of St. John Baptist Church in Stony Creek. On March 21, the guest minister will be Minister Trevor Winfield, associate minister at Rhema Word Ministries of Petersburg.

Mamora Baptist

CHURCH ROAD - Mamora Baptist Church, 2901 Exeter Mill Road, will host guest preacher Rev. Chrystal Jordan of Rocky Mount Baptist Church in McKenney on March 19 at 7 p.m. Also, the church’s “Gospel Team” of Rev. Julia Everett, Rev. Bertha Carnes, Rev. Kevin Jones and Rev. Tony Everett will be preaching for 10 minutes each on March 24 at 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Mars Hill Baptist

CAPRON - Mars Hill Baptist Church, 20315 Carys Bridge Road, will have a gospel concert program on March 31 at 4 p.m. Guests will be the Tabernacle Baptist Church Mass Choir and Shelton Smith of Petersburg; Paulus Bryant Jr. from the GMWA Petersburg and Vicinity Chapter; Brother Austin, mime dancer from Norfolk; and Jasmine Briggs, praise dancer from the church. All proceeds will go towards the church building fund. Public is invited to attend.

Merchants Hope Episcopal

PRINCE GEORGE - Merchants Hope Episcopal Church, 11500 Merchants Hope Road, will have Spectacular Taco Night on March 21 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Great homemade Mexican food. All are invited.

Monumental Baptist

PETERSBURG - Monumental Baptist Church, 2925 S. Crater Road, will have its Spring Revival beginning March 24-27. The guest speaker will be Dr. Mark Becton, former pastor of Grove Avenue Baptist Church and speaker on the Victory Hour. Service times are 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 24 and 7 p.m. March 25-27. The church is also taking registration for its Spring Upward Sports camp which will meet April 6 to May 18 from 9-11 a.m.The cost is $30 per participant. For more information, call 804-733-8484.

Mt. Carmel Baptist

HOPEWELL - Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 925 Arlington Road, will have a Spring Revival March 20-22. Prayer and praise begins nightly at 7 p.m. Churches in charge each night are: Rev. Calvin Lewis and Harrison Grove Baptist Church on March 20, Rev. Sylvia Tucker and Loving Union Baptist Church on March 21, and Rev. Michael Shannon Sr. and Zion Baptist Church on March 22.

Mt. Poole Baptist

FORD - Mount Poole Baptist Church, 9515 Baltimore Road, will host Rev. Roy Bell Sr. as guest minister on March 17 at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Mt. Zion Baptist

FORD - Mount Zion Baptist Church, 9308 Cox Road, will celebrate the 44th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Joseph B. Fields Jr. and First Lady Regina B. Fields on March 24 at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons Jr. of Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m.

Nazareth Lutheran

HOPEWELL - Nazareth Lutheran Church, 1711 Grant Street, will have their mid-week Lenten service on March 21. A light meal will be served at 6 p.m. followed by worship at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call 804-458-7994.

Oak Grove Baptist

CHESTERFIELD - Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8021 Reedy Branch Road, will celebrate their 109th church anniversary on March 17 at 3 p.m. The guest for the service will be Rev. Ralph Friend and the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church family of Lawrenceville. Dinner will be service between the 11:15 a.m. worship service and the anniversary service.

Pleasant Grove Baptist

PRINCE GEORGE - Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 4405 Prince George Dr., will host their annual Youth Revival March 20-22. Prayer and Praise services begin at 7 p.m. and worship services begin at 7:30 p.m. The guest Revivalist will be Rev. Herb Woodson. The theme is “Level Up: Elevating Our Walk with God.” The Revival Services will finish on Friday with “Pleasant Grove’s Youth Got Talent.” Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 804-452-3500 or email pleasantgrovepgbc@gmail.com.

Reconciliation Fellowship Church

PETERSBURG - Reconciliation Fellowship Church, 621 W. Washington St., will celebrate the 32nd Anniversary of their pastor Dr. Shirl Saunders and wife Elder Brenda Saunders on March 16 and 17. The festivities begin on March 16 at 3 p.m. with an Anniversary gospel program featuring Nu Direction, The Singing Messengers, Briana Washington, The Fountain of Life Praise Team and the church’s own Praise Team. On March 17 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Elder Dr. Samuel Person, and the Ekklesia Church praise team and congregation will also serve and be in attendance. Dinner will be served after the morning service. For more information, call 804-536-8470. The public is invited to attend.

Rising Mount Zion Baptist

CARSON - Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, 20800 Templeton Road, will hold its annual All Ministries Day service on March 17 at 3 p.m. The special guest evangelist will be Rev. Dr. Sylvia K. Tucker, pastor of Loving Union Baptist Church in Disputanta. Also, the church will hold a special Lent service on March 20. Prayer and praise begins at 7 p.m. Rev. Joseph Goldsmith from the Church of the Sacred Heart in Prince George will deliver the message. All are welcome.

Rocky Mount Baptist

MCKENNEY - Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 24901 Ridge Road, will hold a Holy Communion service on March 27 at 11 a.m. Church school will start at 9:30 a.m.

Second Presbyterian

PETERSBURG - Second Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Washington St., will hold the third service in the Lenten series on March 20 at 12:15 p.m. A luncheon will follow in McIlwaine Fellowship Hall. Rev. Jeff Butler, pastor of Woodlawn Presbyterian Church in Hopewell, will be the guest speaker.

Shiloh Baptist South Chesterfield

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD - Shiloh Baptist Church, 6711 Hickory Road, will be celebrating the 10th Pastoral Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Marcus N. Leggett and the first family, with a banquet on March 23 from 5-9 p.m. at the Gateway Dining Facility on the Virginia State University campus. The speaker will be Rev. David L. Chapman. The Master of Ceremony will be radio personality Dr. Cavill Phillips, and the musical guest will be the Avodah Music Ministry of VSU. The anniversary service will be held on March 24 at 11 a.m. at the church.

Shiloh Baptist Dinwiddie

BLACKSTONE - Shiloh Baptist Church Dinwiddie, 4610 Darvills Road, will host Rev. Nolan Lockhart from Mount Calvary Baptist Church in DeWitt as guest preacher on March 17 at 11 a.m. Also, the church will have an Ordination Service on March 24 at 2 p.m. to ordain Brother Jerry Moore as a deacon and Sisters Sharon Bolling, Frances Burrow and Ida Hardy as deaconesses. The Council is asked to meet March 23 at 10 a.m.

Springfield Baptist

SUTHERLAND - Springfield Baptist Church, 1806 Exeter Mill Road, will sponsor an old time gospel sing out on March 17 at 3 p.m. On the program will be Minister Charlotte Godfrey, Dr. Russell Oatts, Deacon Thomas Brooker, Olive Branch Baptist Church’s men’s chorus, The Rising Sun Gospel Singers of Dinwiddie, Tina Rollins and others. All are invited.

Tabernacle Baptist

PETERSBURG - The Ushers Ministry of Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax St., will host an Ushers training session on March 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. Mr. Mervin Brown, National Baptist Convention USA Head Marshall for the Ushers and Nurses Auxiliary and previous past President of the Virginia State Ushers Fellowship, will be the guest facilitator. For more information or if you would like to attend, RSVP to Patricia Jones at 804-704-1353 (email pajones1290@hotmail.com) or Rosa Ballard at 804-943-1342 (email bwyapr@yahoo.com).

Trinity Missionary Baptist

PETERSBURG - Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 233 Halifax St., will be open every Wednesday during Lent for the Stations of the Cross from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public.

Trinity United Methodist

PETERSBURG - Trinity United Methodist Church, 215 S. Sycamore St., will continue their Lenten Breakfast Series on March 20. The speaker will be Rev. Craig Buxton. Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. and the speakers begin at 9:30 a.m.

Union Branch Baptist Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD - Union Branch Baptist Church, 11519 River Road, will celebrate the 4th Pastoral and People Anniversary on March 17 at 10 a.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Edwin Coffie, pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Palm Coast, FL. The guest choir will be the B.W. Robinson Jr. choir. Dinner will be served after the service. For more information, call 804-590-2210 or visit www.unionbranch.org.

Union Branch Baptist Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE - Union Branch Baptist Church, 3356 Union Branch Road, will observe their annual Missionary Ministry’s and Women’s Day program on March 17 at 3 p.m. Minister June Rice will be the guest speaker. Ladies are asked to wear green and white. All are welcome.

Union Grove Baptist

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD - Union Grove Baptist Church, 19111 Church Road, will celebrate Holy Community March 17 at 11 a.m. At 2 p.m., representatives from the church will lead praise and worship at the Colonial Heights Health Care Center. Also, the church will celebrate the 27th year in music ministry of the Harold E. Braxton Memorial Choir. Special guests will be Rev. Cora Harvey Armstrong and family. Laymetha Reed Guy of LaydSing Productions will be the mistress of ceremonies. Admission is free.

Woodlawn Baptist

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3120 Woodlawn Ave., will celebrate Girl Scout Sunday honoring GS Troop 5003 on March 17 during the morning service at 11 a.m. Pastor Robert Breckenridge will bring the message.

Zion Baptist

PETERSBURG - Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., will celebrate Girl Scout Sunday on March 20 at 11 a.m. Mrs. Cassandra Conover, former Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Petersburg, will be the guest speaker. All are welcome to attend. The church will also host its third Ministry Fair/Open House on March 24 at 1 p.m. The theme is “Sharing God’s Work, His Word and Our Talent.” The purpose of the Ministry Fair is to gather information about the purposes and functioning of Zion’s many ministries. This will strengthen the congregation and provide a means to better discern ways in which to use one’s own special gifts. There will be an opportunity to meet face-to-face with designated ministry representatives, to get answers to questions, and to see table displays and various other informational visuals. Everyone is welcome. For information, contact the church office at 804-733-7561.