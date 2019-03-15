A Millwood woman was charged with malicious assault after allegedly attacking a man with a knife and a hammer.

Ashley Renee Wolfe, 33, 64 Brotherton Drive, Apt. 2, Millwood, was charged with a felony count of malicious or unlawful assault. Bond was set at $100,000.

Around 2:32 a.m. on March 9, the Jackson County 911 center received a report that a male individual needed law enforcement at the Brotherton Drive residence, according to a criminal complaint filed in Jackson County Magistrate Court by Deputy B.L. Williams of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Williams and other deputies responded to the residence, and the victim answered the door. He had a large amount of blood on his head, face, neck, and chest, according to the complaint.

The officers noted a 1-inch cut on the back of the victim’s head, as well as a cut on his right ear. They also noted what appeared to be defensive knife wounds on his hands and arms, including one across his left palm.

The man said his girlfriend, later identified as Wolfe, allegedly attacked him with a knife. He told police he and Wolfe had been consuming alcohol at the Fire Pit, a bar located near the residence. When they got home, Wolfe allegedly started to argue with him and ransacked the house, the complaint states.

Wolfe allegedly attacked the victim with a knife, and he attempted to defend himself, the complaint states. During the struggle, he pushed her away or down and attempted to hold her down at one point.

Jackson County Emergency Medical Services was summoned to the scene to treat the man’s injuries and transport him to Jackson General Hospital. The officer who accompanied the victim to the hospital later reported marks on the victim’s back and face that appeared to have been made by a hammer.

Deputies collected blood samples from various surfaces inside the residence, according to the complaint. They also found a knife and two torn shirts, both of which had blood on them. Outside on a concrete walkway, the officers also found a claw hammer that had blood on the handle, the complaint alleges.

Wolfe had left the residence in a 2003 Buick Century Sedan before officers arrived on the scene. When deputies left the residence and were traveling back to the sheriff’s department, they spotted the vehicle at Carney Trailer Park, according to the complaint. Wolfe allegedly attempted to hide the vehicle while deputies were turning around, but the officers located it in a yard on Park Drive in Millwood.

The officers found Wolfe with blood on her pants, the complaint alleges. She also allegedly smelled of an alcoholic beverage, was unstable on her feet, and had slurred speech, according to the complaint.