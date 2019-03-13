PETERSBURG — Police are looking for someone they said has been doing snatch-and-run cash thefts at three city businesses in the past three days.

Captain Emanuel Chambliss said the motive is the same in all three cases. When the cashier has the register open, he grabs cash out of the register and flees.

The first lareceny was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Monday at the Sav-A-Lot grocery store in Walnut Hill Plaza. On Tuesday, Chambliss said, the same suspect struck again, this time just after 10 a.m. at Walgreen's in the 2000 block of South Crater Road.

Wednesday evening, the third snatch-and-run was reported at the Dollar General Store in the 2200 block of West Washington Street.

Video cameras at all the businesses show a white male with blond hair pulled back into a ponytail and wearing sunglasses and a dark baseball cap, tan jacket, blue jeans and boots. On Monday and Tuesday, Chambliss said, the suspect was seen driving a pick-up truck with a white camper shell, but on Wednesday, the shell appeared to have been removed.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. Info also may be shared through the P3 Tips app on a mobile device.