HOPEWELL — The Woman's Club of Hopewell will host another program in its Community First Winter Series on Wednesday at the Appomattox Regional Library System's Hopewell branch, located at 209 E. Cawson St. The program begins at 11 a.m. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments are available prior to the program, starting at 10:30.

Guest speakers will be Richmond attorney and former Miss Virginia, Jacqueline Hedbloom; and Clerk of the Virginia Senate Susan Clarke Schaar. The two will talk about the "Voices From the Garden" project, which is the proposed memorial to honor 12 Virginia women with bronze statues in Richmond.