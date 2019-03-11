Police said the three, two adults and a juvenile were caught inside the residence with masks and weapons; no one was injured

PRINCE GEORGE — Two adults and a juvenile were arrested early Monday morning when police responded to a burglary call on Rives Road and reportedly caught them inside the residence.

Police Chief Keith Early said the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. Monday from the house in the 4500 block of Rives Road by one of the two occupants of the residence. When officers arrived, they found three people wearing masks inside the house. Police also recovered a shotgun, rifle and pistol from the suspects, in addition to an undisclosed amount of stolen items.

Early said the suspects forced their way into the house. No one inside the residence was injured.

Early identified the two adults as Marvin James Robinson Jr., 19, of Prince George, and Myles Jordan Rose, 18, of Petersburg. Because of their age, the juvenile arrested with Robinson and Rose was not identified.

Each man faces charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The case still is under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773 or Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. Info also may be shared through the P3 Tips app on a mobile device.