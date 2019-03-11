Prayer vigil was held Sunday at the spot in Prince George where Trevor Aldridge died in a car crash

PRINCE GEORGE — County police have released the identity of the person killed in a crash Saturday night on state Route 10 as a county high-school student.

Police Chief Keith Early said 18-year-old Trevor Aldridge died instantly when the car he was driving was struck by a pick-up truck around 7:05 p.m. in the 15000 block of James River Drive (Route 10). Early said the pick-up was westbound on Route 10 when it ran off the road. The driver overcorrected and wound up crossing into the eastbound lane where it struck Aldridge's car.

Two passengers in Aldridge's vehicle were taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with serious injuries. Early said the driver of the truck also was seriously injured and was Medflighted to VCU Medical Center.

"The men and women of the Prince George County Police Department extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Trevor Aldridge during this difficult time," Early said.

In the aftermath of the accident, Aldridge's classmates and friends are trying to come to grips with his death. Dozens of people held a prayer vigil Sunday at a makeshift memorial — a wooden cross — set up at the crash site.

“I just can’t believe he’s gone,” Aaron Sisk said standing beside the memorial. “There are a lot of people who are in mourning and grieving his loss. You couldn’t meet any person his age who didn’t know him - all you have to do is go to Circle D and there will be a lot of his friends.”

Sisk called Aldridge "one of the good ones."

Darren Dobbins, who lives near the crash site, did not know Aldridge personally but said Monday that he felt compelled to attend the vigil because of its proximity to his residence.

“I get choked up when I think about it,” Dobbins said. “Today a mother is mourning the loss of her son, and instead of spending time with him, she is planning his funeral.”

Dobbins said he knew it was serious when all the emergency vehicles were lined up on that Saturday night in the quiet area where patches of land and agriculture stretches in between homes. “It’s very quiet there,” he added.

Recalling the scene Sunday at the memorial site, Dobbins said there was a parade of cars lined up along Route 10 where people came to pay their respects.

“There was a lot of emotion and a lot of love and community support,” he said.

Bill Atkinson is assistant editor of The Progress-Index. Adrienne Wallace is editor of the Hopewell Herald & Prince George Post, a sister publication of The Progress-Index.