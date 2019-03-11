NORTH CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield County Public Library will host its seventh annual Chesterfield Comic Con on Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd. This year’s event will celebrate the work of Stan Lee, the Marvel Comics creator who died in November 2017.

Participants can come dressed as their favorite character and visit vendors selling or showcasing items including comic collectibles, comic books and comic art. The family-friendly event will include games, displays, a costume contest, an art contest, drawing workshops and a food truck.

Chesterfield Comic Con attracts 2,000 to 3,000 people each year. For more information, visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL.