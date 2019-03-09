Shayla Winn did not let blindness keep her from going to Hollywood

Students at the Specialty Center for the Arts at Thomas Dale High School in Chester have a star amongst them.

Shayla “Shayy” Winn is a contestant on Season 17 of “American Idol.” Her audition promo of her singing Andra Day’s “Rise Up” which brought Lionel Richie to tears went viral with millions of hits on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Shayy’s mom, Sandra Winn, shared, “Shayy tried out for American Idol in Richmond where she advanced to the next phase with the executive producer’s approval. While in Richmond, a video was cut of Shayy singing three songs which earned her a ticket to Atlanta where she performed in front of executives; nailing it, she moved on to the televised round in Louisville.”

“I’m not surprised she was on it, but I didn’t even know she was trying out for it,” said James Barrack, the specialty center;s coordinator. “I think it’s a great experience for her and for us.”

When asked what it is like keeping Shayy’s endeavors a secret, Barrack shared, “It is rough not being able to say anything. When I got the first call from Idol, they wanted me to bring in 20-50 students, then, they called back and wanted to do a pep rally with 200+ students. Everyone had to sign a release form NOT to post anything about Shayla on social media or discuss the pep rally. I thought it was going to be pretty impossible, but it wasn’t…we didn’t hear anything.”

Shayy also found it extremely hard keeping tight-lipped.

“It is like you just have to sit there, smile and nod,” she said. “Everyone in my classes and those that watch my page try to creep it out of me, but, I am a tough cookie so…”

On Wednesday night, Shayy watched her episode at a Watch Party her family held at Wing Command in Midlothian. The restaurant filled with Shayy's family, friends and peers buzzed with excitement.

During the audition, Shayy explained what condition caused her to become legally blind to the judges: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

In 2017, Shayy experienced blurriness while looking at the blackboard and viewing texts. Both mom and daughter thought she may have needed glasses.

However, tests determined Shayy had hydrocephalus, which caused too much fluid in her brain causing her optic nerves to swell. A tumor was discovered during medical testing, which doctors say may have been present all her life.

Richie asked Shayy if the surgeons were able to remove the tumor. Shayy answered, “Fifty percent of it, and to get the entire tumor out, they would had to have done open cranium surgery. And, they said…no, that’s a little too dangerous, so we’re not going to go there.”

Bryan asked, “What are the doctors telling you?” Shayy shared, “Basically, I’m like a question mark.” Bryan responded, “We’ll pray for you and pray for the doctors and pray that technology can get your sight back.”

During a commercial break, Barrack said, “Shayla is a very emotional singer. She believes every word she sings and is extremely musical; she possesses a serious intuition for phrasing. If I lost my sight, I think I’d be very bitter, but Shayla isn’t.”

With a big grin, Barrack shared, “When I found out Shayla tried out for American Idol, I asked her if she even knew who Lionel Richie was. Shayla told me, ‘He’s the one who sang ‘Hello’ before Adele messed it up.’”

Richie wasn’t the only one crying during Shayy’s audition. Tears of happiness were shed by her loved ones during the segment.

After Richie hugged Shayy, Bryan said, “So…Shayy, you have what we cannot teach. We cannot teach people to just sing like … we cannot teach letting the music flow straight from the soul, and that’s what you did. It just pours out of you.”

Richie added, “You’re a lesson to us all. OK, because it’s the power of the spirit and you’re the reminder of just how blessed we are. And, here you are with all of your story…you walk out here with all the confidence in the world…you just deliver your spirit. And, you touched me. And, I’m looking at me and Katy…Katy and I…we don’t cry, together. You know we do a lot of joking around, but I’m so in love with you.”

Perry agreed, “I’m absolutely in love with you, as well. You’re so inspiring. Your strength is so inspiring; plus, you sing like an angel.”

All three judges simultaneously told Shayy, “You’re going to Hollywood!” The Watch Party guests burst into cheers, applause and for some…tears.

Afterward, Shayy shared, “The evening was great! The energy in the room was very lovely. I was kind of surprised that everyone showed up from Thomas Dale and other schools.”

Being no different than anyone else in attendance, Shayy said, “It was my first time seeing it. I did not know what was going to be edited and how it was going to be edited.”

Both Shayy and Barrack were greatly relieved not needing to keep her Golden Ticket a secret any longer.

When asked how it feels being a star, Shayy responded, “That’s really hard to explain. You don’t know what to expect, but at the same time, it’s like oh wow…this is really happening. I didn’t expect to get millions of video hits on social media for my audition.”

Shayy was asked if classmates continue to be cruel towards her like she mentioned in her audition: calling her names, kicking her cane, pushing her. She answered, “It wasn’t necessarily bullying, but ignorance towards my situation. It kind of stopped before I got on Idol. It was like they had adapted to the fact that I had blindness.

“At first, they didn’t know what to do when they would see me coming down the hall; It was like…you know...when a squirrel runs across the street, he doesn’t know which way to go.”

Barrack chuckled at Shayy’s explanation and added, “I don’t think the students were intending to be malicious, they just were not thinking and didn’t know how to react to Shayla’s life change. We have great kids here at Thomas Dale.”

When asked how it feels being the mom of a celebrity, Winn responded, “I’m just nervous and excited for her. I’m proud of her. It’s been emotional with her needing the surgery and with all her musical endeavors. I am nervous all the time, but the way she handles it with such grace… just makes it easier for me.”

So how did Shayy come up with her stage name? She responded, “It’s pretty simple. My name is Shayla and people call me Shayy; and, some adults and family members call me Shay Shay. So, I was like… it can’t just be Shay…so, I added a Y to make it spicy.”

Barrack smiled at Shayy and said, “You’ll always be Shayla to me.”

Barrack smiled at Shayy and said, "You'll always be Shayla to me."