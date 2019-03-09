Dale District meetings

CHESTERFIELD — Jim Holland, Dale District Supervisor, and John Erbach, Dale District School Board member, will host two Dale District community meetings. Topic of discussion is "Proposed Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Overview". Guest speaker will be Meghan Coates, director, Budget & Management.

Dale District meetings will be held:

• Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m. at the Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd.

• Thursday, March 21, 1 p.m. at the Meadowdale Library, 4301 Mealdowdale Library.

Bermuda District meetings

CHESTERFIELD — Dorothy Jaeckle, Bermuda District Supervisor, and Carrie Coyner, Bermuda District School Board member, will host two Bermuda District community meetings. Topic of discussion is "Proposed Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Overview". Guest speaker will be Meghan Coates, director, Budget & Management.

• Monday, March 18, 1 p.m. at Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road

• Monday, March 18, 7 p.m. at Enon Elementary School, 2001 E. Hundred Road.

Orchid Society meeting

RICHMOND — Virginia Orchid Society will be meeting March 17, 2 p.m., in the upstairs room at Strange's Florist and Greenhouse, 12111 W. Broad St.

The speaker will be Bob Sprague. His talk is Sichuan Province, China Orichids with emphasis on Cypripediums.

This meeting is free to the public. Anyone interested in learning to grow orchids and being with other orchid lovers is welcome to attend. For more information, contact: Robin Maiorana, VOS Publicity chairman, 804-306-1457.