SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield County School Board will break ground on the school division’s newest school construction project Tuesday, March 12. The groundbreaking for a replacement Matoaca Elementary School starts at 10 a.m. at 20300 Halloway Ave.

This will be the seventh groundbreaking in the past two years for Chesterfield County Public Schools.

The replacement 750-student Matoaca Elementary School is scheduled to open in fall 2020. The new school, which will replace the original school built in 1937, was overwhelmingly approved by county voters as part of the 2013 school bond referendum. The replacement Matoaca Elementary will be constructed on the site of the current Matoaca Middle West campus. That location became available when the School Board voted to build Phase I of a replacement Matoaca Middle. Phase I, which includes approximately 30 classrooms, will accommodate the Matoaca Middle students currently attending the West Campus. Phase I is part of a new middle school prototype approved by the School Board in 2017 and is expected to be completed by January 2020.

“This plan is a win-win for the Matoaca community,” Chair Rob Thompson said. “After looking at nearly 40 potential sites to build an elementary school, we have a proven site and the opportunity to save costs related to land acquisition, utilities and infrastructure. I’m also looking forward to the time when we can finally bring the two Matoaca Middle campuses under one roof, creating instructional and operational efficiencies.”