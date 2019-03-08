FORT ASHBY - The family of a Fort Ashby woman who had been missing for two weeks has confirmed that her body has been found.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Department and family and friends had been searching for Cathy Darlene Richardson, 62, of Fort Ashby, since she was last seen Feb. 21 as she left her apartment at the Silver Tree Complex on Route 46 in Fort Ashby.

Thursday, a family member confirmed to the News Tribune that Richardson's body had been found near Spring Gap, Maryland.

Richardson was described as 5-feet-six-inches tall with medium brown hair with gray through it, and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing slippers and a gray cardigan sweater.

Deputies had been searching her records, interviewing friends and family and conducting searches of the area in an attempt to locate the missing woman. In the meantime, family members and friends posted her description and photo on Facebook and handed out fliers featuring her information.

According to reports, there has been no activity on her cell phone, bank accounts or credit card since she went missing.

No further details are available at this time.