Properly dispose of unwanted or expired medications

CHESTERFIELD — Prescription drug abuse is a national epidemic, and through the month of March, Chesterfield County is promoting the proper disposal of expired or unused medications through its “Don’t Be An Accidental Drug Dealer” campaign. As part of the campaign, free medication disposal pouches are available for pick up at various locations throughout the county.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61 percent of people ages 12 and older who misuse prescription pain relievers get them from a friend or family member. That’s why it’s so important to dispose of expired or unused medications properly.

More than 6,000 Deterra medication disposal pouches are available for distribution. One pouch can safely dispose of up to 45 pill tablets, six ounces of liquid or six patches. Once the medications are mixed with a small amount of water in the bag, the chemical compounds in the medications are deactivated. The biodegradable bag can then be safely disposed of in the trash.

Citizens can pick up their free drug-deactivation pouches at the following locations:

Chesterfield County Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr CircleChesterfield County Department of Mental Health Support Services, 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd.Chesterfield County Police Department, 10001 Iron Bridge RoadMidlothian Station, 20 N. Providence RoadChester Station, 2920 W. Hundred RoadHull Street Station, 6812 Woodlake Commons LoopFalling Creek Station, 5701 Jefferson Davis HighwayChesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Main Courts Building, 9500 Courthouse RoadChesterfield County Administration Building, 9901 Lori RoadChesterfield County Parks and RecreationBensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewry's Bluff RoadEttrick Recreation Center, 20621 Woodpecker RoadStonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn DriveChesterfield County Public Library locations:Bon Air Library, 9103 Rattlesnake RoadChester Library, 11800 Centre St.Clover Hill Library, 6701 Deer Run DriveEnon Library, 1801 Enon Church RoadEttrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River RoadLaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street RoadMeadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.Midlothian Library, 521 Coalfield RoadNorth Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse RoadColonial HeightsHealth Department, 200 Highland Ave.Office on Youth and Human Services, 201 James Ave.Food Pantry, 530 Southpark Blvd.Powhatan County Health Department, 3908 Buckingham Road Ste 1

Expired or unused medications can also be safely disposed of year-round using the disposal box located at Chesterfield Police Headquarters, 10001 Iron Bridge Road.