Seven of the defendants identified in the takedown are Petersburg residents7

PETERSBURG —Nine people, including seven from Petersburg, are facing federal drug and weapons charges Thursday as part of a sting operation in the city.

Federal authorities said more than 150 law-enforcement officers and agents took part in the operation. In addition to the seven people arrested, an eighth was picked up in Texas, and a ninth already was in custody.

Authorities did not release the locations of the arrests, saying only it was "a coordinated takedown [Thursday morning] in Petersburg."

The nine people facing charges as a result of the sting are:

Armon Lee, 26, of Warfield, charged with sale or disposal of a firearm to a convicted felon, and distribution of cocaine;Terrell Dean Johnson, 30, of Petersburg, charged with distribution of cocaine;Titus Maurice lee, 44, of Petersburg, charged with distribution of cocaine, heroin and/or Fentanyl, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and sale or disposal of a firearm to a convicted felon;Autrelle Malik Waddell, 22, of Petersurg, charged with distribution of heroin and/or Fentanyl, and sale or disposal of a firearm to a convicted felon;Miles Owanga Johnson, 39, of Petersburg, charged with distribution of heroin and/or Fentanyl;Charles Lee Avery, 44, of Petersburg, charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon;Tyrell Jakahree Allen, 26, of Prince George County, charged with distribution of cocaine;Vincent Edward Stewart, 29, of Petersburg, charged with sale or disposal of a firearm to a convicted felon; andCalvin Alphonso Turner, 32, of Petersburg, charged with distribution of cocaine.

“This operation represents our commitment to public safety in Petersburg,” U.S. District Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said in a statement announcing the operation. “Illegal firearms and drugs are often driving forces behind the violent crime that we are addressing in communities across the Eastern District. The actions taken today reflect the coordinated, skilled and brave work of law enforcement, and I want to thank the ATF and the Petersburg Bureau of Police for their partnership and commitment to reducing violent crime in Petersburg. These are serious allegations and each defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.”