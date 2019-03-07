PETERSBURG — Petersburg’s March 2019 Friday for the Arts! will bring music, art, fun activities, food and more. There will be music in many of the usual performing arts venues, and great exhibits at the Petersburg Area Art League and the Old Towne Studio 7, among others.

The Petersburg Art League will open a new show featuring the abstract oil paintings of George Fatseas in the Main Gallery. Old Towne Studio 7 will feature a continuing exhibit of work by artist-in-residence Lisa Mistry, as well as a new exhibit for one night only of flat art and steam-punk sculpture by Tony TK Smooth. A retrospective exhibit of work by Ken Graves and Joe Miller, as well as books by Dr. John Lynn and Stella McCormack, will be shown at Abigail's Antiques.

Battersea Foundation will present two special events at the McIlwaine House on Cockade Alley: a wine tasting of selected wines ($7 for four tastes and $7 a glass), and a lecture by Michael Phillips on "Collecting Classical Virginia Furniture and Decorative Arts in the 21st Century." Old Towne Studio 7 will present a "Family Fun Night" featuring crafts for children and make-and-take, gift-worthy shamrock canvas magnets or Mardi Gras masks.

Matt Via and the Dirty Runaways will be at Old Towne’s Alibi, Bobby Horne will be at Abigail's Antiques, the Sinatra-style crooner Joe LaLuna at Maria’s, Rick Elliott (sax & keys) will be in the Martini Lounge at Wabi Sabi and Locomotif in the Music Room at Wabi-Sabi. Michael Redman will be playing his mellow saxophone at the City Table. Clan Haggis will be at Tramonto Ristorante. Music this month starts at 6 p.m. and may continue until as late as 1 a.m.