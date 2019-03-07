SHORT GAP - Frankfort's Lady Falcons gathered last night at Frankfort High School with family and friends for a send-off dinner of sorts. It was one last chance for the program to gather and fellowship on their home turf in Short Gap before heading off this morning for a return trip to the WV AA Girls Basketball Tournament in Charleston.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

SHORT GAP - Frankfort’s Lady Falcons gathered last night at Frankfort High School with family and friends for a send-off dinner of sorts. It was one last chance for the program to gather and fellowship on their home turf in Short Gap before heading off this morning for a return trip to the WV AA Girls Basketball Tournament in Charleston.

This morning, the Lady Falcons received Frankfort High School’s traditional state tournament send-off for all sports. That send-off involves the gathering of the student body in “the Commons” and a musical parade through the halls where the Falcon Band plays the fight song on repeat.

It’s a send-off well-deserved for a talented group of young ladies who have captured the attention of basketball fans not just in Mineral County, the Potomac Highlands, the Eastern Panhandle and across the river in Western Maryland, but throughout the entire state of West Virginia.

That’s what happens when you test your mettle by opening the season against a literal “murderer’s row” of opponents, playing the best of the best when there are much easier options to be had.

That’s what happens when you turn a 10-point victory over your in-county rival into a 62-point blowout the second time around.

That’s what happens when you win eight straight games by a 43-point margin entering state tournament play.

That’s what happens when for the second year in a row you knock off, and knock out of contention, West Virginia’s defending AA state champions Fairmont Senior and North Marion in front of capacity home crowds.

Oh yeah, and that’s also what happens when you’re led by a senior sensation, all-everything, 2,199 point scoring, best dang point guard in the land Abby Beeman, whose name is known in every hill and holler in West Virginia that gives a darn about girls’ basketball.

There’s no doubt Abby Beeman has been sensational this year, the proof is in the pudding. Without fail, Beeman has risen to the occasion to lead her team with mind-blowing numbers, not just of her own, but for her teammates as well. That’s what’s made Frankfort so dominant all year, but particularly during this stretch that has seen them win eight straight games by a 43-point margin on average, and a larger stretch that has seen them win 18 of their last 20 games.

Abby Beeman’s wealth of talent, but particularly her distribution of that wealth to make those around her better, have landed Frankfort as the fifth seed in a deeply talented field, but a fifth seed that is capable of winning a state championship. The road won’t be easy, but neither was knocking off defending North Marion, the defending AA state champion to qualify for state tournament play.

Frankfort opens play in Charleston tonight against fourth-seeded Lincoln High School from Shinnston, in Harrison County. The Cougars are no slouch, as evidenced by the fact they defeated the state tournament’s top-seed Fairmont Senior 55-47 to snap the Polar Bears’ then 12-game win streak back in January.

There’s more. Lincoln is making their fifth straight appearance in the state tournament, have an eight-game win streak of their own entering their trip to Charleston, and currently stand with a 21-3 record on the season. The Cougars’ three losses have come at the hands of Buckhannon-Upshur (the two-time defending AAA state runner-up), North Marion (the defending AA state champion), and Bridgeport (no explanation needed).

Lincoln defeated Bridgeport in December 38-32, then lost to the Indians 50-31 in early February. The Cougars avenged that loss in the sectional finals on February 23, defeating Bridgeport 48-41 for the right to host Braxton County in the regional finals. Lincoln defeated the Braxton County Eagles in a nail-biter, 45-41, to advance to Charleston.

Frankfort is making their second straight appearance in the state tournament after reaching the semifinals a year ago. Last year, the Lady Falcons defeated Bridgeport in dramatic fashion in the state quarterfinals as Abby Beeman delivered a layup with seconds remaining for the 53-52 victory.

Frankfort advanced to the state semifinal game and was leading eventual state champion North Marion by 16 points with two minutes remaining in the third period. The Huskies would mount a huge comeback to end Frankfort’s bid to the state championship game 63-54.

This season, the Lady Falcons concluded sectional play by pounding Grafton and Petersburg 77-31 and 73-34, respectively. Then came the huge regional finals matchup with North Marion. Behind Abby Beeman’s 33-point performance, Frankfort built huge early leads of 23-3 at the end of the first period and 44-12 at the half. The Falcons then carried a 55-29 lead into the fourth period before North Marion mounted a huge fourth period comeback attempt. The Huskies would get to within nine points at 67-58, but Frankfort held on for the 71-59 victory.

Frankfort and Lincoln meet up tonight in the five seed versus four seed game. The Falcons and Cougars are playing for the right to play the winner of the top seed Fairmont Senior versus eight seed Bluefield game in the tournament’s second round. That second-round game is scheduled to be played Friday night at 7 p.m., the state championship game is slated for Saturday at 2 p.m.

On the other side of the AA bracket, six seeded Sissonville squares off against third seeded Wayne for the chance to play the winner of the seventh seed Bridgeport versus second seed Wyoming game in the semifinals.

No matter how things transpire for the Lady Falcons in Charleston, it’s been a magical season thus far already in Short Gap. Frankfort has absolutely dominated all local competition (on both sides of the river), defeated two defending state champions (Southern and North Marion) and the reigning AAA runner-up (Buckhannon-Upshur).

There’s magic also in what Abby Beeman has done, not just this year, but throughout her career. At 2,199 career points entering tonight’s contest, Beeman’s numbers and the magic of her play has already cemented her legacy as the greatest to ever play the game at Frankfort.

It’s a story nobody in and around Short Gap wants to see end, and quite frankly, it won’t end, as tales of Abby Beeman and the accomplishments of her and her teammates will be told for as long as basketballs are still bouncing in these parts.

Might the story end with tales of a state championship? Stay tuned. Regardless, it’s already a story for the ages.