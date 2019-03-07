Blue Devils come up short in a tough fought battle

For the second straight year, the Hopewell Girls Basketball (24-3) team made it to the Virginia State finals. This year they felt like it was going to be their time. Unfortunately they once again fell short of victory, losing to the Spotswood Blazers (28-1) 66-56 becoming the state’s 3A runner-up.

They were lead by senior guard Tyjana Simmons who scored 20 points and Courtney Scott who added 16. No other player scored in double figures as the Blue Devils were slowed down from their usual run-and-gun style of play. One of the keys to this years success had been their pressure defense, that was averaging 18 steals a game. This game they only recorded five, and where forced to adjust to a larger court of the VCU Siegel Center.

“The floor [here] is much bigger than a High School floor,” said Hopewell Coach Jackie Edmonds,”My team normally plays a full court man-to-man. We are a man-to-man team, and they do a great job in doing that. But since the floor was a little bit bigger, we had to back our man-to-man full court to half-court defense.”

Spotswood seemed to have an answer for everything that Hopewell could throw at them. Stephanie Ouderkirk lead the team with 24 points and 13 rebounds. The six foot junior, who has many Division I offers, was tough to stop. Every time Hopewell had a big play or shot, she would answer with one of her own.

“It was a challenge,she is a great basketball player. She has multiple DI offers. I know her from playing AAU during the summertime. She’s a good player, so it was a little difficult to keep her hands off the ball.” said Coach Edmonds.

The game was highly competitive the entire game and was tied at the end of the third quarter 44-44. The momentum started shifting towards Spotswood, thanks to full-court pressure of their own. They forced Hopewell into turnovers that lead to easy points for the Blazers. In the fourth they began to take the lead, and in the end it was too much for the Blue Devils to overcome. Fatigue may have been a factor, as Hopewell only had a six person rotation.

Hopewell had a rough shooting day as well. They went 21-71 from the field, including missing 17 three pointers. In contrast Spotswood shot 45% from the field and made 23 free throws, 16 more than Hopewell. They did manage to force the Blazers into 16 turnovers, but it was not enough to hold them off.

This was a tough loss for the team, and they were visibly upset after the game. To come this close, one year after being in the same position, was hard for them. This year will still go down as successful, and the girls should hold their heads high. Reaching two straight state finals is very hard, and they deserve proper recognition.

“I am very proud of my girls this year, we have accomplished a lot,” said Coach Edmonds. ”It was an awesome feeling to be able to get back to the State Championship game this year. It goes to their hard work, this group of girls, they play hard every single game.”

