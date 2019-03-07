Chief assistant registrar says she has not been informed of an interim replacement; Yolanda Stokes maintains she has not been officially told of the reasons for firing her

HOPEWELL — Thursday dawned in the city with some reeling and others joyful over the removal Wednesday of General Registrar Yolanda W. Stokes after 10 months on the job.

“I’m stressed about it,” said Darlene White, who was brought in by Stokes last year as chief assistant registrar. “I don’t know why they let her go. I have no answers for anyone.”

Brandon Howard, chairman of the Hopewell Republican Committee and a frequent Stokes adversary, rejoiced in the news.

"It's a great day for the city of Hopewell," Howard said, adding that the board had decided to "get rid of someone not fit for that office."

Following a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Hopewell Electoral Board voted unanimously to fire Stokes. White said she has not spoken with anyone on the board about the reasons for the dismissal.

An interim has yet to be named. White said she did not know if that label would be placed on her, but until that time, she is acting as the lead in the office.

“I have not spoken to anyone [on the Electoral Board] about that,” White said.

White said the timing of the ouster was not good, with the office ramping up for 2019 legislative elections.

For her part, Stokes says she also was in the dark about the action taken. She left Wednesday’s meeting abruptly, saying the move was “not right.” In an email to The Progress-Index, Stokes said simply, “I have been removed from the Electoral Board... No reason(s) given.” Messages left with her for further comment have not yet been answered.

HEB members have not publicly commented on the reason for Stokes’ ouster, but some of the controversy that swirled around the office during her tenure is believed to have contributed to the decision.

Her removal comes less than a week after a Hopewell Circuit Court jury supported a state request to take David W. Silvestro and Herbert F. Townes Jr. off the local Electoral Board over negligence and dereliction of duty. Silvestro and Townes were the two board members who voted last August to send a draft ballot to the state with the names of three City Council candidates in capital letters, a violation of then-state election standards that will become enacted into law July 1.

George Uzzle and Sheila Mickelson had been appointed by the court as interim members to replace Silvestro and Townes while the issue was in court. They are expected to have the interim labels removed.

Questions also had been raised about Stokes’ management of the office and her appointment last May as the general registrar. The HEB — at the time Silvestro, Townes and Patrick Washington — had to hold a special open meeting to hire Stokes after it was reported she had been chosen behind closed doors, which is a violation of state government transparency laws.

Prior to her appointment, Stokes’ only experience with voter registration was as a third-party advocate.

She has been involved in disputes with City Council over local funding to cover an assistant registrar’s salary, and also was the target of protests by the Hopewell Republican Committee over some of her decisions. During the November general elections, Hopewell was cited by the state for issues at some of the city’s precincts involving election-worker and observer behavior, and voting tabulation.

Howard, the GOP chairman, said his committee had consistently put pressure on the HEB to get rid of Stokes, and he was glad the board finally followed through. He was one of Stokes' most vocal critics and even took her to court to force the release of information about the political affiliations of the city's election workers. Howard and another member of the HRC once walked a protest line in front of the registrar's downtown office.

Bettie Washington, chairman of the Hopewell Democratic Committee, was diplomatic in her reaction to the news.

"I worked with the present registrar just as I worked with the past registrar," she said, "for the good of all our voters."

Bettie Washington also praised the board for its diligence in moving the city electoral process forward. Uzzle and Mickelson were recommended for the board by the HDC. The third member of the board, William Anderson, is its lone Republican representative. In Virginia, a locality's political parties recommend nominees for the court to appoint to the electoral board. According to state election laws, the majority of each three-member board must reflect the party of the sitting governor.

Uzzle now serves as HEB chairman, and Mickelson is vice chairman. The GOP is represented by William Anderson, who currently is the HEB secretary. He replaced Patrick Washington, who resigned when he moved out of Hopewell and now is on the Petersburg Electoral Board.

Silvestro and Townes were Democratic appointees.

"They were appointed because of their character, they have such high proficiency and a solid commitment to Hopewell,” Bettie Washington said of Uzzle and Mickelson. “And I feel that Mr. Anderson also has that same character.”

With Stokes' removal, the process of implementing the electoral process in Hopewell now faces a clean slate with no holdovers from her tenure.

Patrick Washington, who previously had clashed with Stokes as a former HEB chairman, said Thursday that he had the "utmost confidence" in the new members, adding he felt that the HEB "did what they deemed necessary for the sake of Hopewell voters."

Stokes’ ouster comes just a few months before a just-approved state law goes into effect that would require a court to remove a registrar instead of the local electoral board, as long as a majority of the local board votes to request the removal. In Virginia, electoral board members are appointed by the court and can only be removed by the same court. Registrars generally serve at the pleasure of the local board, and up until July 1, when the new law is enacted, local boards still will have the ability to remove registrars.

The new law also will allow a general registrar targeted for removal to be able to seek defense counsel through the state Department of Risk Management to represent them in court.

Bill Atkinson may be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi. Adrienne Wallace, editor of the Hopewell Herald & Prince George Post, contributed to this report. The Herald Post is a sister publication of The Progress-Index.