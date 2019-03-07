After stopping in Chesterfield, the driver continued recklessly down I-95

On Thursday, March 7, at approximately 10:37 a.m., a Virginia State Police Trooper observed a Maserati recklessly changing lanes while traveling south on I-95 in Chesterfield County. The trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens to attempt a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The Maserati pulled off to the shoulder near Willis Road. As the trooper approached the vehicle on foot, the Maserati pulled off and sped away. A pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued south on I-95 with the Maserati passing vehicles on the shoulder and reaching excessive speeds. State police deployed stinger spike strips across the southbound lanes of I-85 at the Alberta Scales in Brunswick County, which flattened the Maserati's tires and brought the vehicle to a stop.

Charges are pending against the driver, as the incident remains under investigation. No crashes or injuries resulted from the pursuit.

