PETERSBURG —Battersea Foundation, as part of its Wine Tasting and Lecture series, will host collector and historian Michael Phillips, who will present "Collecting Classical Virginia Furniture and Decorative Arts in the 21st Century" in the 1794 McIlwaine House, 425 Cockade Alley, Old Towne Petersburg on March 8 from 6-8:30 p.m. This informative lecture will provide a hands-on insight into the world of a young collector of 18th and early 19th century Virginia furniture. A variety of wines will be available, $7 for four tastings or $7 per glass. All proceeds from this event benefit the restoration of Battersea Villa.

Michael Phillips, a native of Southside Virginia, is an independent scholar and collector of classical furniture and decorative arts from early America with a focus on Virginia. He approaches objects with a background in archeology, material culture and art history. He attended the University of Virginia, where he studied history and archeology.

He previously curated an exhibition of classical furniture at the Wilton House Museum in Richmond entitled "Collecting Neoclassical Maryland and Virginia 1790-1820." In conjunction with the exhibition, he presented a talk entitled "Collecting Old Virginia in the 21st Century" as a part of the "Primary Sources: New Research on Virginia Historic Houses and Material Culture Symposium" in partnership with the Decorative Arts Trust.

Currently he curates “Classical Richmond Furniture: Early American Craftsmanship in Virginia's Capital” in partnership with Preservation Virginia at the John Marshall House in Richmond. This exhibition, featuring pieces from his personal collection as well as other private collections, will open in March and include programming featuring well-known Virginia furniture scholars.

Michael frequently conducts tours of classical art with area universities and scholars, including University of Virginia and William and Mary. He served as an intern at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, VMFA, with the Curator of Ancient Art working with the Ancient Greek, Roman and Etruscan collections and hosting an event in conjunction with the "Horse in Ancient Greek " exhibition at VMFA in partnership with numerous museums, cultural institutions and universities.

He is the founding director of the Virginia Festival of the Antique at the Virginia Historical Society. He has previously served on the Board of Trustees of Historic Richmond and was appointed by the Governor of Virginia to the Auctioneers Board and the Board of Trustees for the Virginia Museum of Natural History. He also serves on the board of the Archaeological Institute of America-Richmond Chapter.

Battersea Foundation is a non-profit organization in Petersburg. For more information, visit www.batterseafound.org.