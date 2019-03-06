PETERSBURG — Petersburg Department of Public Works and Utilities has begun its war on City potholes. This project will cover all 7 Wards in the City. Crews will travel throughout the City aggressively attacking this issue over the next four weeks.

“Resident engagement is the most important part of this campaign. If you see a pothole, take note of the street name and landmarks. If possible, take a picture and report it to the City,” says Public Works and Utilities Director Tangela Innis. “Our goal is to dedicate the necessary time and resources to ensure the safety of our streets.”

The Pothole Blitz will run continuously from March 4 to April 5, as the weather permits.

Pothole repair dates are as follows:

Ward 5: March 4-8Ward 6: March 11-15Ward 4: March 18-22Ward 7 & 2: March 25-29Ward 1 & 3: April 1-5

Potholes can be reported by calling Petersburg Streets Department at 804-733-2415. Potholes can also be reported through the “Report a Concern” button on the Petersburg website.