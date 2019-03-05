PETERSBURG — Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is hosting its second Breakthrough Trail 5K on March 23, 2019. The race will begin at the historic Hart Farm located at 6915 Duncan Road in Petersburg. The race course will guide participants through the Civil War ‘Breakthrough’ Battlefield trails which ended the 292 day siege of Petersburg. Participants will enjoy the safety of a course run entirely on trails with no motor vehicle traffic.

Race day registration is from 7-9 a.m. with a race start time of 9 a.m. Registration is now $30 for runners and walkers with no t-shirt guarantee. All registrations include a park general admission where participants can explore the park, three historic homes and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier, a 25,000 square foot facility filled with artifacts and interactive exhibits. Participants can register online at RunSignUp.com or call 804-861-2408 and visit www.pamplinpark.org for registration forms, a course map or more information.

Adult overall top three male and female finishers will receive awards in age groups 18-29, 30-50, 51 and over while the youth top three, in groups ages 15-17, 12-14 and 11 and under, will receive awards.

Tri-Cities Road Runners and Walmart DC 6023 are sponsoring this event. Tri-Cities Road Runners will also be providing logistical and technical support to include posting the timing results of the race. More club information can be found on the TCCR website at www.tricitiesroadrunners.org.

This race is the first of three 5k events being held in Dinwiddie County for 2019; the others are the April 27 Dinwiddie Five Forks 5K Fun Run/Walk and the June 1 Jumpstart Your Heart 5K/2K for McKenney. Runners who participate in all three “Run Dinwiddie” races will receive recognition for their efforts.